{{ timeAgo('2018-04-29 19:00:00 -0500') }}

KSO Rewind: The week that was in K-State sports

Matt Hall • KStateOnline.com
@Matthew_D_Hall
Senior Writer
KSO Senior Writer, Kansas State Class of 2005

FOOTBALL

-Jeffrey Martin has one last spring chat with 'Player X'

-Grant Flanders provides video reaction to the Spring Game

-Derek Young has an updated on a Florida DE prospect's Spring Game visit

-Derek Young explores what's different with Blake Seiler as defensive coordinator

-Derek Young talks with a Class of 2020 standout about his Spring Game visit

-Derek Young updates you on Keenan Garber's growing relationship with K-State

-Derek Young shares impressions of new DB coach Brian Norwood

-Derek Young knows about a Colorado quarterback with ties to K-State

-Derek Young updates his Football Big Board after the end of Spring Football

-Matt Hall hands out grades for K-State's offense after the Spring Game

-Derek Young updates you on another in-state target's Spring Game visit

-Matt Hall also turns in grades for the Wildcats' defense after the Spring Game

-Jeffrey Martin talked about Matthew McCrane's NFL Dream getting closer to reality

-Derek Young dropped some interesting tidbits related to the football program

-Matt Hall reposts his '20 Questions' with D.J. Reed after Reed realized his NFL dream

-Matt Hall provides an update on a possible future kicking solution for K-State

-Derek Young brings you an update from the 810Varsity Combine in Kansas City

-Derek Young updates you on Blake Seiler's visit with a Texas WR prospect

-Derek Young breaks down recruiting in the state of Kansas for K-State football

BASKETBALL

-Matt Hall says Sama'Zha Hart is a name worth watching for 2019

-Derek Young shares the latest on 2019 PG recruit Deuce Dean

-Derek Young shares his first Basketball Recruiting Trend Meter

-Derek Young has the latest on another 2019 hoops prospect visited by Bruce Weber

-Corey Evans from Rivals updates you on a huge game for a 2019 K-State hoops target

-Derek Young brings you news on another transfer target for the Wildcat program

OTHER

-Matt Hall's Roster and Recruiting Centers are up-to-date

-Derek Young and Matt Hall participated in another KSO Chat


