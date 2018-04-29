*************SUBSCRIBE TO K-STATE ONLINE BY CLICKING HERE***********
FOOTBALL
-Jeffrey Martin has one last spring chat with 'Player X'
-Grant Flanders provides video reaction to the Spring Game
-Derek Young has an updated on a Florida DE prospect's Spring Game visit
-Derek Young explores what's different with Blake Seiler as defensive coordinator
-Derek Young talks with a Class of 2020 standout about his Spring Game visit
-Derek Young updates you on Keenan Garber's growing relationship with K-State
-Derek Young shares impressions of new DB coach Brian Norwood
-Derek Young knows about a Colorado quarterback with ties to K-State
-Derek Young updates his Football Big Board after the end of Spring Football
-Matt Hall hands out grades for K-State's offense after the Spring Game
-Derek Young updates you on another in-state target's Spring Game visit
-Matt Hall also turns in grades for the Wildcats' defense after the Spring Game
-Jeffrey Martin talked about Matthew McCrane's NFL Dream getting closer to reality
-Derek Young dropped some interesting tidbits related to the football program
-Matt Hall reposts his '20 Questions' with D.J. Reed after Reed realized his NFL dream
-Matt Hall provides an update on a possible future kicking solution for K-State
-Derek Young brings you an update from the 810Varsity Combine in Kansas City
-Derek Young updates you on Blake Seiler's visit with a Texas WR prospect
-Derek Young breaks down recruiting in the state of Kansas for K-State football
BASKETBALL
-Matt Hall says Sama'Zha Hart is a name worth watching for 2019
-Derek Young shares the latest on 2019 PG recruit Deuce Dean
-Derek Young shares his first Basketball Recruiting Trend Meter
-Derek Young has the latest on another 2019 hoops prospect visited by Bruce Weber
-Corey Evans from Rivals updates you on a huge game for a 2019 K-State hoops target
-Derek Young brings you news on another transfer target for the Wildcat program
OTHER
-Matt Hall's Roster and Recruiting Centers are up-to-date
-Derek Young and Matt Hall participated in another KSO Chat