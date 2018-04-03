K-StateOnline is officially through its first football and men's basketball seasons. With the two main revenue-generating sports at Kansas State now complete, it seems like an ideal time to reflect on the biggest stories of the season(s). Myself, Derek Young, Grant Flanders, Chris Nelson and Jeffrey Martin all voted on what we perceived to be the 10 biggest stories of the year surrounding these two sports. NOTE: I asked for the 10 BIGGEST, not the 10 most positive. What follows is our list after tallying the votes, including some of KSO's original coverage of these stories. What did we miss? How would you have voted differently? Let us know at The Foundation.

1. K-State beats Kentucky 61-58 to earn a spot in the Elite Eight

Xavier Sneed had 22 points and nine rebounds to lead K-State over Kentucky in Atlanta. USA Today

In what was one of the biggest wins in K-State basketball history, Bruce Weber's ninth-seeded Wildcats upset No. 5 seed Kentucky - with Dean Wade not playing in the second half and a five-guard lineup on the floor for the final 92 seconds - to advance to the Elite Eight. The win came in front of well over 10,000 Kentucky fans packed inside of Atlanta's Philips Arena, with the winning points provided by junior guard Barry Brown on a driving finish with 18 seconds remaining. Running Diary: An Elite Effort The Post Game: K-State 61, Kentucky 58

2. K-State loses to Loyola, falls a game short of the Final Four

A magical March run by the K-State basketball team, one that was done almost completely without the services of All-Big 12 First Team pick Dean Wade, fell one step short of the Final Four. No. 11 seed Loyola continued its improbable run in the NCAA Tournament by defeating the Wildcats in Charlotte, 78-62, quickly building a lead K-State could never overcome. The Post Game: Loyola 78, K-State 62 Running Diary: The Road Ends NCAA Tournament Central: All of KSO's March Madness coverage

3. Football coaching staff sees significant changes

Blake Seiler was one of a number of existing coaches promoted this off-season. KSU Sports Information Department

A staple of Bill Snyder's second run as Kansas State's head coach has been the stability of his coaching staff. While typically viewed as a positive, a number of Wildcat fans had quietly (or perhaps not so quietly) voiced a desire to see some new blood and ideas infused in the Wildcat football program. Those fans got their wish. Andre Coleman is now the offensive coordinator, with Charlie Dickey (running game) and Collin Klein (passing game) serving as co-coordinators. Eric Hickson is now the running backs coach, and Zach Hanson will be coaching the tight ends and assisting on the offensive line. There were plenty of changes on the defensive side as well, where Blake Seiler was elevated to defensive coordinator and Brian Norwood moved to Manhattan from Tulsa to serve as Seiler's co-coordinator and defensive backs coach. Hall vs. Hall: Is Seiler a good choice? Norwood joins coaching staff Coleman named OC, Klein/Dickey co-coordinators Hickson to join coaching staff

4. K-State knocks off Cinderella UMBC to earn spot in Sweet 16

The UMBC Retrievers made national headlines by pulling off one of the monumental upsets in sports history, becoming the first ever No. 16 seed to beat a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. They did so in dominant fashion, too, hammering top overall seed Virginia in Charlotte. It was up to K-State to end the ultimate Cinderella's run, and the Wildcats did just that in a defensive struggle. Xavier Sneed made a number of keys plays down the stretch to help propel the Wildcats to a 50-43 win and Bruce Weber's program into the Sweet 16. Running Diary: Sweet Success The Post Game: K-State 50, UMBC 43

5. K-State beats Creighton, Marcus Foster in first round of NCAA Tournament

Detractors of Bruce Weber's coaching tenure in Manhattan typically first pointed at him being unable to win a Round of 64 game in the NCAA Tournament in his first five seasons at K-State. Weber got that done in Year six, in a game with a fascinating story line against Creighton and former Wildcat star Marcus Foster. The other huge story going in was the status of Dean Wade, who ended up not playing in this first-round matchup in Charlotte. The Wildcats were fine without their star, cruising to a 10-point win with Barry Brown holding Foster to just five points on 2-of-11 shooting and Mike McGuirl exploding for 17 points off the bench. The Post Game: K-State 69, Creighton 59 Running Diary: McGuirl sparks K-State over Creighton

6. Thompson, K-State stun Oklahoma State in Stillwater

In one of the more unlikely wins of the Bill Snyder era at Kansas State, the Wildcats got their first road win against a Top 10 ranked opponent under Snyder by upsetting Oklahoma State, 45-40, in Stillwater. Redshirt freshman quarterback Skylar Thompson was near perfect, throwing for 204 yards and three touchdowns on a 10-of-13 passing day to go along with 93 rushing yards. Junior receiver Byron Pringle had the game of his career, scoring on touchdown receptions of 47, 46 and 60 yards to go along with an 89-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. The high powered OSU offense rallied in the fourth quarter to make this one close, but they didn't have enough to overcome the Wildcats on this day.

Orange Crushed: K-State shocks Oklahoma State Instant Analysis: K-State 45, Oklahoma State 40

7. Snyder will return to coach in 2018

SOURCES: Snyder plans to return in 2018. https://t.co/vnkyrAcE4n — Matt Hall (@Matthew_D_Hall) December 12, 2017

No story we reported this past season received more national, mainstream coverage than Bill Snyder deciding he would return in 2018. KSO broke this story, with sources confirming to us Snyder had made his choice despite his public statements indicating he did not know what he would be doing with his future. Three weeks after our initial report, Snyder announced he was indeed returning to K-State. KSO Report: Snyder to return in 2018

8. QB Jesse Ertz suffers season-ending injury

Jesse Ertz nearly helped lead K-State to a win at Texas before being knocked out for the season. Getty

Another story broken by KSO, but a much less positive one, was news of senior quarterback Jesse Ertz missing his final season at K-State due to injury. We reported Ertz' status - but never discussed his specific injury - prior the TCU game and noted at that point the Wildcats would be without their returning starter for the duration of the 2017 season. Ertz would indeed miss the season, including the Cactus Bowl victory. It was sad story, as the gutsy Iowa native battled injuries throughout his career but stayed effective when he was on the field. As a junior, he led the Wildcats to a nine-win season and a victory in the Texas Bowl. Notebook: Snyder finally announces Ertz done for season

9. Dean Wade earns First-Team All-Big 12 honors

Dean Wade's huge junior season earned him all-conference honors from the Big 12 coaches. Grant Flanders/KSO

It's rare to see a K-State player earn First-Team All-Big 12 honors in basketball, but that's exactly what Dean Wade achieved in a big junior season for Bruce Weber's program. The 6-foot-10 power forward was the Big 12's second leading scorer in conference games, trailing just Oklahoma's Trae Young at 18.8 points per game. He was the league's ninth-leading rebounder (6.3), fourth-best shooter (55.0 percent), 13th in assists (3.1), eighth in steals (1.4), fourth in three-point percentage (45.3) and 10th in blocked shots (1.2) on the year. It was a heck of a season for Wade, who likely has a shot to be the Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year as a senior. Official Release: Wade, Brown earn all-conference honors

10. K-State caps regular season by beating Iowa State on final play

This may be 10th on the list, but you could make a case that no individual moment was more exciting than the final play of K-State's 2017 football regular season. Needing a touchdown to win, redshirt freshman quarterback Skylar Thompson scrambled in the backfield - for what seemed like an eternity - before finding receiver Isaiah Zuber open in the end zone. The duo connected, sending Bill Snyder Family Stadium into a frenzy and Iowa State home with another jaw-dropping loss in "Farmageddon." The Post Game: K-State 20, Iowa State 19

RECEIVING VOTES: K-State men's basketball finishes in fourth place in Big 12, K-State beats UCLA to win the Cactus Bowl, K-State loses to Vanderbilt in Nashville

