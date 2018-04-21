5:59 a.m.: First a couple of notable names I'm not sure we're going to see today - tailback Mike McCoy and defensive tackle Trey Dishon.

You could argue that no two players have received a bigger combination of hype/praise throughout the spring press conferences than McCoy and Dishon, but bot have dealt with injuries this week and may not be on the field this afternoon in Manhattan.

Whether they are, or aren't, there's no need for any long-term concern about either of them.

We have known for a while you won't see Dalton Risner, Abdul Beecham, Kendall Adams or Denzel Goolsby today, either due to injury. It would also be very surprising to see Eli Walker.

The absence of those players could give extra opportunities for the likes of Nick Kaltmayer, Aiden Mills, Josh Rivas, Jahron McPherson and Kevion McGee - among others - to be on the field a little more Saturday than they would have been otherwise.

In case you've missed any of our multi-media product from this week to get you ready for today's game, I'm going to unload it all on you below: