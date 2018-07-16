FRISCO - The KSO Running Diary returns for Big 12 Media Days in Frisco!

8:40 a.m.: Grant Flanders, Derek Young and myself are LIVE from Big 12 Media Days in Frisco, Texas. We're seated here in the Ford Center now waiting for Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby. Stay logged in to KSO for what we believe will be a fun day of content. K-State isn't speaking today, but we still have plans to bring you some unique K-State coverage before the day is over. With the Wildcats not speaking today, we'll focus heavily on the rest of the league in this piece.

9:01 a.m.: Bowlsby to come in a few minutes.

9:05 a.m.: Bowlsby begins speaking. Says he's gonna start by speaking about a few things other than football for a few minutes (on Big 12 Football Media Days...), which he sure did. After six minutes he started talking football a little bit. Says next four years (including this one) will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

9:15: Bowlsby says the Dallas/Fort Worth area has submitted a bid to host a Final Four in the near future, and that news should come as early as this afternoon around 3:30 p.m. Bowlsby talks about all great coaches in the league, first mentioning K-State's Bill Snyder. He believes the Big 12 will have the No. 1 non-conference schedule in the country with 37 percent of its games against Power Five teams, the highest number of all major conferences.

9:20 a.m.: Grant Flanders is producing a free photo gallery of today's events. Check back regularly, as he'll be updating it throughout the day.

9:25 a.m.: Bowlsby is asked about possibly expanding the playoff. "There's always the talk about the shape of the playoff. Frankly, I think it's been pretty good. We've had good matchups. We've had lots of debate about the size of the playoff. There are those that advocate six and eight. There are arguments to be made for it. We wanted to keep the postseason strong. We wanted to keep October and November as the best regular season in all of sports, and we wanted to strengthen September. We think we've accomplished those things and have to be careful moving away from it ... That said, any expanded playoff would likely enhance the chance of (Big 12 teams) getting in ... we talk about it all the time on a Big 12 basis and national level. I don't sense any significant movement to move from four, but I expect those conversations will be ongoing."

9:30 a.m.: Bowlsby when talking about legalized gambling says the "biggest loser is organized crime," in discussing the topic. Also asked about players being able to profit from their own likeness and said it almost happened once and it something that is at the heart of what's going on with student athlete empowerment. Says he could make a case on either side of it. Bowlsby is asked about doing anything to change the current four-team format, for example not allowing multiple teams from the same conference into the playoff. He says, "to some extent, that discussion is continuing." Conference championship value is still being discussed. He doesn't think they are in a situation where they want to get too prescriptive on how teams are selected. There may be some more clarity, but "in the end this is a subjective process."

9:32 a.m.: Good question about how the Big 12 plays more games against league teams than any other conference. Bowlsby says he's an advocate for all teams playing the same amount of conference games. Does say all teams won't be the same even if they all play the same number of games, as leagues of different sizes will still have teams they don't play. If he was a dictator, he'd have everybody playing nine conference games.

9:40 a.m.: Very good question asked on injury reporting as it relates to new gambling laws. References the ACC announcing injury status reports for a while. Says the Big 12 hasn't chosen to do it as it looks for some answers. His sense is there will be a big demand for that to happen, and as far as people don't get too far into specifics some sort of system may work.

9:42 a.m.: Kellis Robinette asks about alcohol sales in the league. Bowlsby says it's really a school-by-school choice, not the conference. Bowlsby personally prefers it to selling it in the stadium as opposed to pass outs where people go out and "power drink" the length of the halftime.

9:43 a.m.: Nick Krueger of Rivals asks about early signing days, and Bowlsby references how large of a percentage of signees did sign in the early period. Says coaches weren't wildly excited about it, but the players and families were very much for it.

9:45 a.m.: Question asked about Baylor possibly losing league membership at any point. Bowlsby says he won't get into specifics of talking about the Baylor situation. Also asked about replay. Says "at this point we have not seen replay add a lot of length to the game." Says there are exceptions, but for the most part hasn't been an issue. Does agree games need to be made shorter, but more than anything they want to get it right.

9:50 a.m.: Question about basketball one-and-done rule. Bowlsby says if people aren't interested in a college education they should be able to pursue their professional career any way they want to. He wants to see the 19-year-old rule go away and that young people can pursue playing in the pros immediately. Thinks it "makes a travesty of higher education" the way it is. "Not even one and done; it's seven months and done" He thinks they're heading down the path of resolving this.

10:05 a.m.: Gary Patterson and TCU about to go next. 10:12 a.m.: Patterson says he loves Big 12 Media Days because he gets to be around the media and, "be Gary," not, "Coach Patterson." Says his team has to grow up on the offensive line. Talks about bringing Shawn Robinson (quarterback) and how he normally doesn't bring young players like that. Thinks they grew up last year on defense when people had questions about that unit, says the offense will face a similar challenge this year. References playing Ohio State but talks about all games being huge. Have to worry about TCU first.

10:20 a.m.: Patterson stops short of naming Robinson the starter at quarterback, but does admit he has the edge at the position. References him starting a game a year ago. Depth chart wise thinks probably the best group they've had. Has to judge quarterbacks on what they do Saturdays and not at practice. Thinks there will be a very good skill group around the offensive line and quarterbacks. Does think Big 12 Media Days is a chance to see how his guys act in this session and if they are leaders.

10:25 a.m.: Question asks if recruits feel better about the stability of the Big 12. Patterson says it is less (concerns) and that recruits in the state of Texas are starting to stay home more. Patterson thinks the league will be wide open this year with a lot of parity. References West Virginia and quarterbacks returning being an advantage. Thinks the stability is better with Oklahoma in the playoff and the way teams played in bowl games. Asked a question about playing OU twice in such a short span of time and how that may happen more often with the new Big 12 Championship Game setup. He does admit the loss probably cost them a New Year's Six bowl, but the positive was getting a second chance to win the Big 12 title. Does also mention the risk of keeping a team out of the playoffs. Says its hard to beat somebody twice and talks about how its a different challenge than in other leagues. Also thinks the defenses in the league are a little underrated and talks about the success OU had offensively against Georgia. 10: 28 a.m.: A question from Texas' Rivals site about TCU's recruiting without a lot of four or five star players. Patterson quips "that's your rating, not my rating." He says they evaluate in a way that needs to fit their program, no square pegs in a round hole. They know what they are looking for, but admits there is no science and they make mistakes, too.

10:33 a.m.: Kansas' David Beaty will be up next.

10:45 a.m.: Kansas goes with its red helmet option at the podium, but it's white helmet at the display table. Gotta commit to one, right? Kansas also chose to bring the "Baby Jay" mascot as opposed to going full size. We also get a fun, long, awkward silence with Beaty sitting at the podium and waiting for this broadcast to come back from commercial. Beaty mentions Joe Dineen, Jr., returning, who led the nation last year in solo tackles and has a shot at the school record for most career tackles. Also talks about Steven Sims, Jr., and his monster receiving game in last year's loss to Kansas State. Talks about Khalil Herbert's 290-plus yard rushing game in a defeat at the hands of West Virginia in 2017. Have some optimism going into the season due to the amount of experience they have coming back, including a 26-member senior class and what he counts as 17 total returning starters. Thinks the talent level has improved and there's more depth, and there will be competition even at the spots that have returning starters. Goal is still to build a championship program.



10:55 a.m.: Beaty understands, "production is the name of the game." Beaty doesn't have an answer for the needed win total this season, but he says we'll know by Christmas... which is accurate. Question about facility developments and how they need them for recruiting. Beaty says its important to, "stimulate the youth of America," when they come to Kansas. Believes they operate off being stimulated and might eliminate schools without even knowing it. Very excited about the indoor facility that's close to being done and that they'll be the last Power Five program in the country to have one, but believes it will be a, "crown jewel." Says quarterback spot is still a competition. Discussed Peyton Bender and Carter Stanley both playing but battling injuries last year. Says newcomer Miles Kendrick has been a good addition, but they want to get that competition down to two and then to, "the guy," pretty quickly.





10:58 a.m.: Talks about the interactions with Baker Mayfield and Oklahoma last year in Lawrence. Says his team learned a lot from that and this game is all about class and how you face criticism when it comes along. Thinks there's no place for that kind of thing in college athletics.

11:05 a.m.: Getting ready for Kliff Kingsbury and Texas Tech. I think the Red Raiders are interesting with a lot back along the offensive line and defense. Questions are really at the QB and skill spots, which is unique for Tech.

11:05 a.m.: Kingsbury is taking his time getting to the podium.