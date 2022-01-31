KSO's Big 12 Power Rankings 1.0

We’re a month into conference play. Where do teams stand in our power rankings?

Bill Self

1. No. 5 KANSAS (17-3, 6-1)

LAST WEEK: W 94-91 vs Texas Tech, L 62-80 vs Kentucky I grappled with the top spot for a long time. I'm not a true believer in Kansas and they have looked extremely vulnerable, especially in Allen Fieldhouse. But they keep finding ways to win. Four have come by one possession in Big 12 contests. Kentucky smacked them in the mouth, but John Calipari and company are good enough to win the national championship. Ochai Agbaji is playing like the National Player of the Year and they'll need more of that if the Jayhawks want to capture the league crown. Up next: @ Iowa State, vs Baylor

2. No. 4 BAYLOR (18-3, 6-2)

LAST WEEK: W 74-49 vs Kansas State, L 78-87 @ Alabama Baylor was riding a three-game winning streak before falling in Tuscaloosa to Alabama. They seemed to have righted the ship after losing two in a row. But the Bears' typically stout defense failed them when they allowed the Crimson Tide to score 87 points and shoot 59 percent from the floor. While they aren't as dominant as the Baylor guards from a year ago, their trio of LJ Cryer, James Akinjo and Adam Flagler is one of the best in the nation. Up next: vs West Virginia, @ Kansas

3. TEXAS (16-5, 5-3)

.LAST WEEK: W 73-50 vs TCU, W 52-51 vs Tennessee It is pretty crazy and shows the depth of the league that the longest winning streak in the Big 12 currently is three games, and that is from the Texas bunch. In a true power ranking format, it was a little tempting to put the Longhorns in the top spot. But I need to see a bit more from them before I do. Texas still only has three Quad 1 wins and one was to Kansas State, who is on the brink of being outside the Quad 1 threshold. We will learn more about the Longhorns this week. Up next: @ Texas Tech, vs Iowa State

Courtney Ramey (Getty Images)

4. No. 13 TEXAS TECH (16-5, 5-3)

LAST WEEK: L 91-94 @ Kansas, W 76-50 vs Mississippi State Texas Tech narrowly swept Kansas this season, but fell in double overtime in Lawrence and really struggled on the offensive side of the ball in the second overtime. Saturday's matchup against Mississippi State was domination for the Red Raiders. They forced 21 Bulldog turnovers and out-scored them 44-16 in the paint. Balance is the name of the game for Mark Adams' group. Six Texas Tech players are averaging eight points or more on the season and five players are averaging 20 minutes or more on the season are shooting above 44 percent from the floor. Up next: vs Texas, @ West Virginia

5. TCU (14-4, 3-3)

LAST WEEK: L 50-73 vs Texas, W 77-68 vs LSU It was an odd week for TCU. After being pummeled by Texas in a game where the Horned Frogs didn't shoot well at all and only scored 50 points, they responded to boast the most impressive win for the Big 12 in the Big 12/SEC challenge whey they knocked off a ranked LSU squad. Mike Miles was huge for TCU in the upset over the Tigers. He had 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists in a game the Horned Frogs likely needed to keep their NCAA tournament hopes alive. Up next: @ Oklahoma, vs Kansas State

Jamie Dixon (AP)

6. No. 23 IOWA STATE (16-5, 3-5)

LAST WEEK: W 84-81 @ Oklahoma State, W 67-50 vs Missouri A two-win week for Iowa State included a thrilling overtime victory over Oklahoma State and them benefiting the most of any Big 12 team in the Big 12/SEC challenge by defeating an improved, but still poor, Missouri squad. Izaiah Brockington is a legitimate all-Big 12 candidate and combined for 41 points in the two Cyclone wins last week. Iowa State is the surprise team in the league and TJ Otzelberger is a candidate for Big 12 Coach of the Year for turning around a team who was winless in conference play last season. Up Next: vs Kansas, @ Texas

7. OKLAHOMA (13-8, 3-5)

LAST WEEK: W 72-62 @ West Virginia, L 68-86 @ Auburn Oklahoma was struggling entering last week's game against West Virginia. They had dropped four in a row before winning in Morgantown and hadn't won since January 8. Tanner Groves put on an offensive clinic against the Mountaineers when he scored 21 points and made 9 of 11 from the field. The Sooners were the most unlucky team in the conference when they drew Auburn in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. They competed for a while and whittled the Tiger lead to three at one point, but Auburn ultimately pulled away and won by 18 as the No. 1 team in America. Up Next: vs TCU, @ Oklahoma State

Mike Boynton (AP Images)

8. OKLAHOMA STATE (10-10, 3-5)

LAST WEEK: L 81-84 vs Iowa State, L 72-81 @ Florida Oklahoma State suffered two excruciating losses to Iowa State and Florida. The Cowboys, one of the best teams in the Big 12 in defensive rating via KenPom, allowed Iowa State to shoot 43 percent from beyond the arc and make 12 of their 28 attempts. Saturday's loss was arguably worse. They led by 15 in the first half before falling to the Gators. Up Next: @ Kansas State, vs Oklahoma

9. WEST VIRGINIA (13-7, 2-5)

LAST WEEK: L 62-72 vs Oklahoma , L 68-77 @ Arkansas I actually thought about placing West Virginia in the last spot. The Mountaineers are reeling after having lost five in a row, and they haven't won a game since January 11. They need more from Sean McNeil if they want to return to the win column. He has only scored seven points and is shooting just 15 percent from three-point range in the last three games. It is a make-or-break week for a team that is struggling. They will be the underdog in both contests, and if that holds, it would push it to a seven-game losing streak for Bob Huggins and company. Up Next: @ Baylor, vs Texas Tech

Mike McGuirl

10. KANSAS STATE (10-10, 2-6)

LAST WEEK: L 49-74 @ Baylor, L 56-67 @ Ole Miss It was an 0-2 week for K-State that included a very rough loss to Ole Miss, which likely dashed any hopes of making the NCAA Tournament for them. Kansas State is now on a three-game losing streak, which is the second longest one in the Big 12, behind only West Virginia. But the fashion in which they lost to Baylor, and the Rebels being one of the worst teams in the SEC, is my reasoning for having the Wildcats in the last spot. Up Next: vs Oklahoma State, @ TCU