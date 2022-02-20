KSO's Big 12 Power Rankings 4.0

It was a wild week in the Big 12. Where do teams stand in our power rankings?

1. No. 11 TEXAS TECH (21-6, 10-4) LAST RANKING: 4

LAST WEEK: W 83-73 vs Baylor, W 61-55 @ Texas It might be a little controversial, but it's hard to argue anyone had a better week than Texas Tech. The Red Raiders defeated Baylor at home in a game where Kevin Obanor had 21 points in the second half to finish a sweep of the Bears. They became only the second team to win in Austin this season when they knocked off Texas on Saturday after a short turnaround. That also finished a sweep of the Longhorns. Mark Adams is 5-1 against Kansas, Texas and Baylor in year one as a head coach. He is the Big 12 Coach of the Year and it should not be close. Up next: vs Oklahoma, @ TCU

2. No. 6 KANSAS (22-4, 11-2) LR: 1

LAST WEEK: W 76-62 vs Oklahoma State, W 71-58 @ West Virginia Power rankings are funny because Kansas did nothing wrong this week. They won both games by double-digits, but they played two teams in the lower half of the league and Texas Tech played teams in third and fourth in the Big 12. The Jayhawks broke out some new throwback uniforms against Oklahoma State and won comfortably despite not shooting the ball well. Their offense returned to form on Saturday, and they shot 48 percent from the floor as a team to handle West Virginia with ease. The best news for Kansas was Ochai Agbaji bouncing back after struggling much of last week. Up next: vs Kansas State, @ Baylor

3. NO. 7 BAYLOR (22-5, 10-4) LR: 2

.LAST WEEK: L 73-83 @ Texas Tech, W 72-62 vs TCU It wasn't a bad week for Baylor, but they need to get healthy. The loss to Texas Tech was fine. Nobody has traveled to Lubbock and won this season and the Bears played well for the most part. The wheels fell off on the defensive end in the second half and it cost them. And defeating TCU was impressive, considering Baylor was without Adam Flagler, LJ Cryer and obviously Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua as well. Matthew Mayer has been playing better for the Bears, which is a good sign. If that continues, Baylor is dangerous. Up next: @ Oklahoma State, vs Kansas

4. No. 20 TEXAS (19-8, 8-6) LR: 3

LAST WEEK: W 80-78 @ Oklahoma, L 55-61 vs Texas Tech Texas is slides to No. 4 by default. They definitely didn't light the world on fire, but they're still firmly the fourth best team in the league at the moment. The Longhorns had lots of balance in the win over Oklahoma. Four players had 16 or more points, led by Andrew Jones and Timmy Allen both recording 20 points. Like everyone else, Texas just struggled on the offensive end of the floor against Texas Tech. They only shot it 28 percent from the field. Jones was a star once again, though, with 20 points once again. However, no other Longhorn had more than nine. Up next: vs TCU, @ West Virginia

5. IOWA STATE (18-9, 5-9) LR: 10

LAST WEEK: W 54-51 @ TCU, W 75-54 vs Oklahoma Good luck figuring out the middle of the Big 12. Every team is so similar, and just when you think you have it figured out, you don't. Iowa State was the only team in the lower half of the league to win both of their games this week. That is reason to shoot up the rankings for the time being. In a bit of a surprise, the Cyclones won on the road in a grinder versus TCU. Izaiah Brockington played like an all-Big 12 selection and posted 20 points in the win over the Horned Frogs and Tyrese Hunter added 15. Iowa State took advantage of a reeling Oklahoma club on Saturday and dominated the first half en route to a 67 percent shooting performance in the victory. Up next: vs West Virginia, @ Kansas State

6. OKLAHOMA STATE (13-13, 6-8) LR: 7

LAST WEEK: L 62-76 @ Kansas, W 82-79 vs Kansas State Mike Boynton deserves some credit for his coaching job this season. With no postseason to play for, it would be easy for Oklahoma State to pack it up and disengage from this year's campaign down the stretch. But they haven't. They've been a tough out for anyone, especially in Stillwater, where they are 5-2 in Big 12 play. After a poor shooting night in Lawrence on Monday, the Cowboys shot 52 percent from the floor and 41 percent from distance on Saturday against Kansas State. Oklahoma State was paced by Bryce Thompson's career-high 23 points and Avery Anderson chipped in 20. Up Next: vs Baylor, @ Oklahoma

7. KANSAS STATE (14-12, 6-8) LR: 8

LAST WEEK: W 78-73 vs West Virginia, L 79-82 @ Oklahoma State Kansas State is probably going to want last Saturday's game back when they are watching Selection Sunday in a few weeks. Well, that and a few other games of course. It's been that kind of year where they continue to be stung by narrow defeats. K-State took care of business against West Virginia on Monday in a come-from-behind win sparked by great defense for much of the second half. Markquis Nowell had one of his best games as a Wildcat and tallied 21 points on just 11 shots. They were out-played by Oklahoma State on Saturday for much of the game but fought back to send it to overtime after having a chance to win it in regulation. Mark Smith continues to have a great season posting a double-double in both games for Kansas State this week. Up Next: @ Kansas, vs Iowa State

8. TCU (16-8, 5-7) LR: 5

LAST WEEK: L 51-54 vs Iowa State, L 62-72 @ Baylor TCU continues to be hard to figure out this season. The Horned Frogs have now lost three straight after beginning 16-5 and have a gauntlet of a finish coming down the stretch the rest of the season. It was a struggle for them on the offensive end on Tuesday night. They only scored 51 points and shot it just 36 percent from the floor. Eddie Lampkin had one of his best games of the season in the loss with 16 points and nine rebounds. Falling to Baylor was extremely frustrating. They needed it to cement their spot in the NCAA Tournament, but they also lost to the Bears when they were severely short-handed and without three starters. TCU's depth will be tested this week, having to play three games. Up Next: vs West Virginia, @ Texas, vs Texas Tech

9. WEST VIRGINIA (14-12, 3-10) LR: 9

LAST WEEK: L 73-78 vs Kansas State, L 58-71 vs Kansas West Virginia remains at nine simply because they aren't playing as bad as Oklahoma. And they're also not receiving bad news on the injury front like the Sooners, either. It is hard to see a scenario now where the Mountaineers make the NCAA Tournament, which is pretty bizarre considering their 13-2 start to the season. Since the calendar flipped to February, West Virginia has only won once. They've only won three times in 2022. Like TCU, the Mountaineers play three times this week. Up Next: @ TCU, @ Iowa State, vs Texas

10. OKLAHOMA (14-13, 4-10) LR: 6

LAST WEEK: L 78-80 vs Texas, L 54-75 @ Iowa State The wheels have really fallen off for Oklahoma. They've lost 10 of their last 12 games, including being boat-raced by Iowa State on Saturday. To add insult to injury was ironically an injury. The Sooners have lost Elijah Harkless for the remainder of the season. That is particularly detrimental because he had found his stride for Porter Moser and company. Before the injury, he had scored in double figures in five consecutive games. Oklahoma is officially in the danger zone. Up Next: @ Texas Tech, vs Oklahoma State