KSO's Big 12 Power Rankings 5.0

It was a wild week in the Big 12. Where do teams stand in our power rankings?

Flo Thamba (USA Today)

1. NO. 10 BAYLOR (24-5, 12-4) LAST RANKING: 3

LAST WEEK: W 66-64 @ Oklahoma State, W 80-70 vs Kansas Despite not being fully healthy at all during conference play, Baylor keeps winning. Adam Flagler returned this week after a lingering knee injury and provided a nice boost for the Bears. He had 29 points on Monday at Oklahoma State and added 13 in the win over Kansas on Saturday. It was a team effort against the Jayhawks when four Baylor players scored in double digits, led by Flo Thamba with 18 and two other Bears chipped in with nine points. Baylor fans are probably thinking to themselves "what if?" because a healthy squad probably wins the Big 12 this season. Up next: @ Texas, vs Iowa State

2. NO. 5 KANSAS (23-5, 12-3) LR: 2

LAST WEEK: W 102-83 vs Kansas, L 70-80 @ Baylor Kansas put on an offensive showcase Tuesday night against Kansas State and scored the second-most points in school history against their Sunflower State rival. The Jayhawks shot 64 percent from the floor as they cruised to a victory. After a hot start against Baylor, the Jayhawks cooled off. After being up 28-15, Kansas was out-scored by 23 points in the final 25 minutes of the game. Ochai Agbaji continued his great season with 23 points against K-State and 27 points against the Bears. Up next: @ TCU, vs TCU, vs Texas

Kevin McCullar

3. NO. 9 Texas Tech (22-7, 11-5) LR: 1

.LAST WEEK: W 66-42 vs Oklahoma, L 66-69 @ TCU Texas Tech's defense has been stifling this season and Tuesday was no different. The Red Raiders held Oklahoma to 42 points and forced 20 Sooner turnovers. Texas Tech was also efficient on the offensive end Saturday when they shot 57 percent. A trend has been the Red Raiders' struggle on the road. That persisted when they fell to TCU and dropped to 3-6 away from home this season. Turnovers were uncharacteristically a major problem for them in Fort Worth. Up next: vs Kansas State, @ Oklahoma State

4. No. 20 TEXAS (21-8, 10-6) LR: 4

LAST WEEK: W 75-66 vs TCU, W 82-81 @ West Virginia Texas took advantage of the schedule they were given this week by beating a middle-of-the-pack TCU club and jumping on the road and defeating a reeling West Virginia squad in Morgantown. After trailing by 10 with 13 minutes to play, the Longhorns rallied to win by nine over the Horned Frogs. Three Longhorns scored 17 points or more in the victory. Timmy Allen scored 17, Marcus Carr added 19 and Andrew Jones led the way with 21. It once again was not pretty for Texas on Saturday, but they got the job done thanks to Malik Curry coming up empty on a last-second shot attempt. Allen stepped his game up further when he tallied 26 points and 10 rebounds. It was the third double-double of the season for the Utah transfer. Up next: vs Baylor, @ Kansas

Timmy Allen (USA Today)

5. IOWA STATE (20-9, 7-9) LR: 5

LAST WEEK: W 84-81 vs West Virginia, W 74-73 @ Kansas State What a wild month it has been for Iowa State. The Cyclones started as one of the worst teams in the conference this month after an 0-4 start and turned it around to finish as the hottest team in the conference on a four -game winning streak. Wednesday's win over West Virginia was the Izaiah Brockington show. The senior had 35 points to lead a furious comeback over the Mountaineers. And it was Caleb Grill's turn on Saturday. The Maize High product was the thorn in the Wildcats' side. Up next: vs Oklahoma State, @ Baylor

6. TCU (18-9, 7-8) LR: 8

LAST WEEK: W 77-67 vs West Virginia, L 66-75 @ Texas, W 69-66 vs Texas Tech TCU deserves some credit for bouncing off the mat and having a productive week. They could have easily been 3-0, and that was after losing four of their prior five games. The Horned Frogs used a 14-6 run in the second half to surge past West Virginia on Monday, and they were paced by 18 points from Emanuel Miller in the victory. They still fell to Texas in Austin despite being the better team for 27 minutes. Mike Miles was elite on Saturday. The sophomore guard scored 26 points on 66 percent shooting in the upset of Texas Tech. Up Next: vs Kansas, @ Kansas, @ West Virginia

7. KANSAS STATE (14-14, 6-10) LR: 7

LAST WEEK: L 83-102 @ Kansas, L 73-74 vs Iowa State It was a frustrating week if you're a Kansas State fan. The defense was non-existent on Tuesday night in Lawrence. K-State only remained competitive for about 10 minutes of game time. Nijel Pack put on an offensive showcase against Iowa State with 32 points, but it was not enough and they likely had their tournament hopes dashed. It may take a miracle run in Kansas City to advance to the postseason. Up Next: @ Kansas, vs Iowa State

8. OKLAHOMA STATE (13-15, 6-10) LR: 6

LAST WEEK: L 64-66 vs Baylor, L 62-66 @ Oklahoma The last three games from Oklahoma State have been quite the entertainment. They've played in three straight overtime games and the run began with a thrilling victory over Kansas State on February 19. They've played in two more since that day. Isaac Likekele hit one of the best shots I've ever seen that didn't count because of a shot clock violation versus Baylor and they fell short against the Bears. After a slow start in Norman, they mounted a furious comeback to send it to overtime after a Moussa Cisse dunk. Avery Anderson has quietly compiled a nice season and had another good game against the Sooners with 25 points and six rebounds. Up Next: @ Iowa State, vs Texas Tech

Mike Boynton

9. OKLAHOMA (15-13, 5-11) LR: 10

LAST WEEK: L 42-66 @ Texas Tech, W 66-62 vs Oklahoma State Oklahoma is probably glad the month of February is complete. The Sooners ended the month 2-5 and now likely have lots of work to do to clinch an NCAA Tournament berth. Oklahoma didn't have a player score more than eight points in the loss Tuesday night in Lubbock. To the Sooners credit, they did win Saturday and played really good defense against Oklahoma State. They held the Cowboys to 38 percent shooting. Tanner Groves had one of his best games in the last two weeks with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Up Next: vs West Virginia, @ Kansas State

10. WEST VIRGINIA (14-15, 3-13) LR: 9

LAST WEEK: L 67-77 @ TCU, L 81-84 @ Iowa State, L 81-82 vs Texas It was another winless week for Bob Huggins' squad. The three L's extend their losing streak to six games and capped off a 1-7 month of February. If they don't win another Big 12 game, it will be the fewest Big 12 wins in a season for the Mountaineers since transitioning into the league. Up Next: @ Oklahoma, vs TCU