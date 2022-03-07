KSO's Big 12 Power Rankings 6.0

It was the last week of the Big 12 regular season. Where do teams stand in our power rankings?

Jeremy Sochan and Flo Thamba

1. NO. 3 BAYLOR (26-5, 14-4) LAST RANKING: 1

LAST WEEK: W 68-61 @ Texas, W 75-68 vs Iowa State Baylor could be a scary team in the NCAA Tournament if all of their guards are healthy and there is talk of Scott Drew resting them in Kansas City for the Big 12 Tournament to ensure that they are ready to go for the NCAA Tournament. The Bears are the hottest team in the conference and have won their last five games. James Akinjo capped off his all-Big 12 campaign by posting 19 points in the win against Texas and followed that up with 20 versus Iowa State. Jeremy Sochan is turning into an X-Factor for Baylor. He has scored in double figures in three of the last five games. Up next: vs Oklahoma

2. NO. 6 KANSAS (25-6, 14-4) LR: 2

LAST WEEK: L 64-74 @ TCU, W 72-68 vs TCU, W 70-63 vs Texas Even though they won two of their three games in the past week, Kansas didn't play well. They were dominated by TCU on Tuesday, especially on the glass. They were out-rebounded 43-33 and lost the game by double-digits despite the Horned Frogs only shooting 20 percent from the perimeter. Thursday wasn't much better. They squeaked it out by four points behind 22 points from Ochai Agbaji. The Jayhawks played great defense on Saturday and held Texas to 34 percent from the field. Jalen Wilson and David McCormack both had double-doubles versus the Longhorns. Up next: vs Kansas State/West Virginia

Adonis Arms

3. NO. 12 Texas Tech (23-8, 12-6) LR: 3

.LAST WEEK: W 73-68 vs Kansas State, L 51-52 @ Oklahoma State Led by Davion Warren's 23 points, Texas Tech capped off their perfect season at home with a win on Monday. The Red Raiders were extremely efficient from the field and shot 49 percent from the floor. Road struggles continue for Texas Tech with the loss to Oklahoma State on Saturday. It was not a good offensive game for the Red Raiders, as Kevin Obanor and Bryson Williams accounted for 29 of the team's 51 points. Up next: vs Iowa State

4. No. 20 TEXAS (21-10, 10-8) LR: 4

LAST WEEK: L 61-68 vs Baylor, L 63-70 @ Kansas Texas is a hard team to figure out this season. The Longhorns are 1-5 against the top three Big 12 teams and 9-3 versus the rest. Monday was a chance to make a statement against Baylor, but Texas couldn't finish. Christian Bishop had one of his best games as a Longhorn in the loss with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Texas played stifling defense versus Kansas and held the Jayhawks to 31 percent from the floor, but they could not make enough plays on the offensive end to come out victorious in Lawrence. Courtney Ramey tied a season-high with 18 points. Up next: vs TCU

Francisco Farabello

5. TCU (19-11, 8-10) LR: 6

LAST WEEK: W 74-64 vs Kansas, L 68-72 @ Kansas, L 64-70 @ West Virginia After the start to the week, 1-2 is probably a disappointing week for TCU. The Horned Frogs were more physical than Kansas on Tuesday night and a 10-point win doesn't show just how dominant TCU was for much of the game. Mike Miles continued his great season with 19 points in the win. Thursday night came down to the wire, but while down three with eight seconds to go, Miles ran the length of the court only to miss a two-point bucket that would have sealed the win for the Horned Frogs. Saturday is a bit of a head-scratcher. TCU was playing as good as any team in the league and West Virginia was on a seven-game losing streak entering the contest. The Horned Frogs didn't receive much help scoring outside of Miles, Damion Baugh and Micah Peavy. Those three combined for 41 of the 64 points in the loss to the Mountaineers. Up next: vs Texas

6. OKLAHOMA STATE (15-15, 8-10) LR: 8

LAST WEEK: W 53-36 @ Iowa State, W 52-51 vs Texas Tech Mike Boynton did an excellent job this season. He kept his squad motivated and engaged, and that couldn't have been easy knowing that they wouldn't be participating in the postseason after that was stripped from them. They ended their season on a high note. Holding a college basketball team to less than 40 points in a game is insanely impressive. Oklahoma State did so versus Iowa State and allowed them to shoot just 28 percent from the floor and only 12 percent from deep. Saturday was another great defensive performance for the Cowboys when they limited Texas Tech to 51 points. Bryce Thompson hit the game winning three-pointer with 19 seconds left in the game. It was the only three-pointer he hit the entire contest. Up Next: No game

Tyrese Hunter

7. IOWA STATE (20-11, 7-11) LR: 5

LAST WEEK: L 36-53 vs Oklahoma State, L 68-75 @ Baylor Iowa State remains a streaky team. After losing the first four games of February, the Cyclones won the last four of the month and began March by losing the first two. Izaiah Brockington scored a staggering 36 percent of his team's points Wednesday when he turned in 13 of Iowa State's 36 points. Saturday was another slow start for the Cyclones. They made it tight with four minutes remaining, but it was too little, too late. Tyrese Hunter has been one of the best point guards in the Big 12 this season as a freshman. He had 13 assists against Baylor. Up Next: vs Texas Tech

8. OKLAHOMA (17-14, 7-11) LR: 9

LAST WEEK: W 72-59 vs West Virginia, W 78-71 @ Kansas State Don't look now, but Oklahoma has won three straight after losing seven of their prior eight games. The schedule was favorable and the Sooners took advantage by defeating two teams in the conference that were really struggling. Tanner Groves had a very solid game Tuesday night against West Virginia with 17 points and 10 rebounds in the win. All five starters scored eight or more points in the victory over the Mountaineers as well. Saturday was the Umoja Gibson show, as the North Texas transfer scored 29 points, including seven three-pointers versus Kansas State. Up Next: vs Baylor

Mike McGuirl

9. KANSAS STATE (14-16, 6-12) LR: 8

LAST WEEK: L 68-73 @ Texas Tech, L 71-78 vs Oklahoma Kansas State is limping to the finish line. The two losses extended the losing streak to five games after it looked like K-State had a chance to make the NCAA Tournament. Mike McGuirl had arguably his best two games of the season in the losses to Texas Tech and Oklahoma. The super senior had 18 points against the Red Raiders and followed it up with a season-high 21 points Saturday versus the Sooners. Most impressively, McGuirl played 79 of the possible, combined 80 minutes in both contests. Up Next: vs West Virginia

10. WEST VIRGINIA (15-16, 4-14) LR: 10

LAST WEEK: L 59-72 @ Oklahoma, W 70-64 vs TCU West Virginia might be glad the season is coming to a close. After a very promising start to the season, the wheels fell off in conference play. Malik Curry has been coming into his own the last four games by scoring in double-digits in each one, including 17 against Oklahoma and 10 versus TCU. Taz Sherman put on a show in the win Saturday when he scored 25 points and shot above 50 percent from the field. The win over the Horned Frogs was the first Mountaineer victory since February 8. Up Next: vs Kansas State