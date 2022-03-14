KSO's Big 12 Power Rankings: The final tally

Where do teams land in our power rankings after the Big 12 Tournament?

1. NO. 6 KANSAS (28-6, 14-4) LAST RANKING: 2

LAST WEEK: W 87-63 vs West Virginia, W 75-62 vs TCU, W 74-65 vs Texas Tech Kansas followed up their shared regular season conference title by winning in Kansas City. The Jayhawks dominated West Virginia in the quarterfinals in one of the more balanced games Kansas has had all year. Four players scored in double figures and six players had more than seven points, led by Ochai Agbaji with 18. Mitch Lightfoot had a career-high 15 points in the win over TCU in the semifinals. In a game where the Jayhawks won by 13, it felt much larger than that margin. Remy Martin appearing healthy is a scary thought for any team on the opposite side of Kansas in the NCAA Tournament. He's had an extra pep in his step and his first two three-pointers since February 26.

2. NO. 14 TEXAS TECH (25-9, 12-6) LR: 3

LAST WEEK: W 72-41 vs Iowa State, W 56-55 vs Oklahoma, L 65-74 vs Kansas Texas Tech's defense was absolutely stifling in the first two games in Kansas City. If not for a dunk with 32 seconds left, the Red Raiders would've held Iowa State below 40 points. Texas Tech was also extremely efficient on the offensive end against the Cyclones when they shot 50 percent from the floor. The Red Raiders looked like they took their foot off the gas a bit in the second half against Oklahoma in the semifinal and it almost cost them. Texas Tech only scored 19 points in the second half and was uncharacteristically sloppy with the basketball. The final was a back-and-forth affair, with Kansas eventually pulling away from the Red Raiders. Texas Tech was let down a bit by their guards, in particular Davion Warren, Adonis Arms and Kevin McCullar. Those three combined to shoot just 5 of 24 in the loss and produced 13 total points.

3. NO. 3 BAYLOR (26-6, 14-4) LR: 1

.LAST WEEK: L 67-72 vs Oklahoma Baylor keeps the third spot because they're still very good and can we can chalk up the loss to Oklahoma as a coincidence at the moment. The Sooners were a much more desperate team and played like it. Adam Flagler needs to be better next week. The junior only scored two points and was 1 of 10 from the field.

4. No. 22 Texas (21-11, 10-8) LR: 4

LAST WEEK: L 60-65 vs TCU The toughest part of the league to figure out has been the middle. Texas and TCU are pretty equal, even though the Horned Frogs defeated the Longhorns in Kansas City. Texas still won the season series, two games to one. The Longhorns were led by Timmy Allen in the quarterfinal, who has been on a roll to finish the season. He had 16 points and nine rebounds in the loss. Texas has real 'boom or bust' feel in the NCAA Tournament. They could be a team who goes on a run or falls in the first round.

5. TCU (20-12, 8-10) LR: 5

LAST WEEK: W 65-60 vs Texas, L 62-75 vs Kansas TCU came from behind to knock off Texas on Thursday. Damion Baugh and Mike Miles had huge second halves and willed the Horned Frogs to a win. The semifinal against Kansas was their third game against the Jayhawks in 10 days, but TCU wasn't very competitive. Chuck O'Bannon had 15 points and seven rebounds in the loss.

6. OKLAHOMA (18-15, 7-11) LR: 8

LAST WEEK: W 72-67 vs Baylor, L 55-56 vs Texas Tech Oklahoma played like a desperate bubble team in Kansas City. After trailing by six points at the break, the Sooners stormed back in the second half with a monstrous offensive performance. Jacob Groves had a season-high 15 points in the win over Baylor. Oklahoma had another furious comeback fall just short against Texas Tech. After being out-scored by 11 points in the first half, the Sooners had a chance to come out on the winning end, but Umoja Gibson was stripped by Kevin McCullar with a second remaining.

Jacob Groves (USA Today)

7. IOWA STATE (20-12, 7-11) LR: 7

LAST WEEK: L 41-72 vs Texas Tech Iowa State owns the No. 7 spot by default. West Virginia can't push in front of them. Oklahoma State didn't play and Kansas State was the first team to be bounced from the Big 12 Tournament. Simply put, the Cyclones have to play better. Scoring 41 points in a game eight days after only scoring 36 points is inexcusable. Izaiah Brockington had one of his worst games of the year when he scored just seven points on 16 shots.

8. WEST VIRGINIA (16-17, 4-14) LR: 10

LAST WEEK: W 73-67 vs Kansas State, L 63-87 vs Kansas West Virginia was led by Sean McNeil in the victory over K-State. He had had one of his best games of his season when he notched 21 points and made three three-pointers. The Mountaineers were non-competitive against Kansas in the quarterfinal, though. Bob Huggins was ejected with 10 minutes left in the first half.

Nijel Pack

9. KANSAS STATE (14-17, 6-12) LR: 9

LAST WEEK: L 67-73 vs West Virginia Kansas State will be looking towards the future after losing to West Virginia. K-State only led for around two minutes of game time. Nijel Pack had 18 points and Mark Smith added 17 in the first round defeat. A day after the loss, the Wildcats announced the resignation of Bruce Weber.

NR: Oklahoma State (15-15, 8-10)

After not playing in Kansas City due to an NCAA violation, it was hard to rank Oklahoma State anywhere on the list. Mike Boynton was impressive in his TV analyst role he held for ESPN Thursday and Friday in Kansas City.