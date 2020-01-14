News More News
KSO TODAY: 1.14.20

Matt Hall • KStateOnline
Managing Editor
@Matthew_D_Hall

We talk the Kasoi Ezeagu commitment, Kansas State's game with Texas Tech and more in the latest KSO Today at K-StateOnline.


