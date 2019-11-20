News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-20 15:06:15 -0600') }} football Edit

KSO VIDEO: Assistants, players talk Tech

Matt Hall • KStateOnline
@Matthew_D_Hall
Managing Editor

Watch Kansas State assistants and select players speak to the media Wednesday from Manhattan.

Kansas State quarterbacks coach Collin Klein

Kansas State wide receivers coach Jason Ray

Kansas State defensive ends coach Buddy Wyatt

Kansas State safeties coach Joe Klanderman

Kansas State wide receiver Dalton Schoen

Kansas State wide receiver Landry Weber

***Subscribe to K-StateOnline by clicking here***

Talk K-State football and basketball in the largest, most active K-State message board community anywhere, The Foundation.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}