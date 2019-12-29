News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-29 17:49:35 -0600') }} football Edit

KSO VIDEO: Cats defense understands challenge

Grant Flanders • KStateOnline
Producer
@GrantFlanders

MEMPHIS - Check out a collection of video interviews from Kansas State defensive players from Sunday's media availability.

Kansas State defensive tackle Trey Dishon

Kansas State Linebacker Elijah Sullivan

Kansas State Safety Denzel Goolsby

Kansas State Defensive End Wyatt Hubert

Kansas State Quarterback Skylar Thompson

Kansas State Running Back James Gilbert

Kansas State Wide Receiver Dalton Schoen

Kansas State Wide Receiver Joshua Youngblood

Kansas State Liberty Bowl Practice Highlights

KSO PHOTOS: Liberty Bowl Practice


