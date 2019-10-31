Join the team!
KSO VIDEO: Highlights of Cats' exhibition win
Grant Flanders •
KStateOnline
@GrantFlanders
Producer
Watch highlights of Kansas State's 66-56 exhibition win over Washburn.
