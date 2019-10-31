News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-31 11:30:18 -0500') }} basketball Edit

KSO VIDEO: Highlights of Cats' exhibition win

Grant Flanders • KStateOnline
@GrantFlanders
Producer

Watch highlights of Kansas State's 66-56 exhibition win over Washburn.

Click the picture above to get 50% off a new annual subscription to KSO and a free $50 gift card.
Click the picture above to get 50% off a new annual subscription to KSO and a free $50 gift card.
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}