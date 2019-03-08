Join the Rivals community!
Subscribe
Home
Prospect Search
Home
Prospect Search
Your account has an invalid email address. Please update it here.
Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-08 15:42:11 -0600') }}
football
Edit
KSO Video: K-State defensive staff discusses spring ball
Derek Young •
KStateOnline.com
@dyoungrivals
Recruiting Analyst
***
Subscribe to K-StateOnline by clicking here
***
DEFENSIVE ENDS COACH BUDDY WYATT
LINEBACKERS COACH/DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR SCOTTIE HAZELTON
CORNERBACKS COACH VAN MALONE
SAFETIES COACH JOE KLANDERMAN
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}