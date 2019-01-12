Join the Rivals community!
Subscribe
Home
Prospect Search
Home
Prospect Search
Your account has an invalid email address. Please update it here.
Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-12 18:34:12 -0600') }}
basketball
Edit
KSO VIDEO: Staff's thoughts from Hilton Coliseum
Matt Hall •
KStateOnline.com
@Matthew_D_Hall
Managing Editor
Related
{{ link.display_text }}
Related
{{ link.display_text }}
|
***
Subscribe to K-StateOnline by clicking here
***
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}