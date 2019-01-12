Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-12 18:34:12 -0600') }} basketball Edit

KSO VIDEO: Staff's thoughts from Hilton Coliseum

Matt Hall • KStateOnline.com
@Matthew_D_Hall
Managing Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

***Subscribe to K-StateOnline by clicking here***

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}