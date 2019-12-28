KSO VIDEO: Thompson, Cats ready for Navy
MEMPHIS - Check out a collection of video interviews from Kansas State offensive players from Saturday's media availability.
Kansas State Quarterback Skylar Thompson
Kansas State Running Back James Gilbert
Kansas State Wide Receiver Dalton Schoen
Kansas State Wide Receiver Joshua Youngblood
Kansas State Liberty Bowl Practice Highlights
KSO PHOTOS: Liberty Bowl Practice
