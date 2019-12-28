News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-28 17:03:55 -0600') }} football Edit

KSO VIDEO: Thompson, Cats ready for Navy

Matt Hall • KStateOnline
Managing Editor
@Matthew_D_Hall

MEMPHIS - Check out a collection of video interviews from Kansas State offensive players from Saturday's media availability.

Kansas State Quarterback Skylar Thompson

Kansas State Running Back James Gilbert

Kansas State Wide Receiver Dalton Schoen

Kansas State Wide Receiver Joshua Youngblood

Kansas State Liberty Bowl Practice Highlights

KSO PHOTOS: Liberty Bowl Practice


***Subscribe to K-StateOnline by clicking here***

Talk K-State football and basketball in the largest, most active K-State message board community anywhere, The Foundation.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}