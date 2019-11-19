News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-19 18:34:28 -0600') }} football Edit

KSO VIDEO: Thompson, Cats look for consistency

Matt Hall • KStateOnline
@Matthew_D_Hall
Managing Editor

Watch Kansas State's players speak as part of Tuesday's press conference in advance of Saturday's trip to Texas Tech.

Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson

Kansas State defensive end Khalid Duke

Kansas State defensive tackle Trey Dishon

Kasnas State offensive lineman Adam Holtorf

Kansas State kicker Blake Lynch

Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman

***Subscribe to K-StateOnline by clicking here***

Talk K-State football and basketball in the largest, most active K-State message board community anywhere, The Foundation.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}