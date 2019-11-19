KSO VIDEO: Thompson, Cats look for consistency
Watch Kansas State's players speak as part of Tuesday's press conference in advance of Saturday's trip to Texas Tech.
Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson
Kansas State defensive end Khalid Duke
Kansas State defensive tackle Trey Dishon
Kasnas State offensive lineman Adam Holtorf
Kansas State kicker Blake Lynch
Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman
