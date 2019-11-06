KSO VIDEO: Highlights & presser from K-State's season opener
Watch Bruce Weber and his players talk after Kansas State's season opener against North Dakota State, as well as highlights of K-State's 67-54 win.
Press Conference: Bruce Weber, Cartier Diarra, Montavious Murphy
Highlights: Kansas State 67, North Dakota State 54
Photo Gallery
