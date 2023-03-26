NEW YORK -- Entering Saturday night, the third-seeded Kansas State Wildcats were 14-0 in games in which they committed 12 turnovers or fewer. And in the first four minutes of an Elite Eight game against No. 9 Florida Atlantic, the Wildcats held a 4-0 advantage in the turnover department.

Whether it was sloppy passing or active defensive hands, K-State was winning the turnover battle early and won it late. But throughout year 1 of the Jerome Tang era at K-State, the Wildcats often struggled to rebound the basketball. At 199th in the nation in rebounds per game, the Wildcats -- when successful -- rebounded as a unit rather than as an individual.

“Rebounding has been an issue for us all year, and we tried to make it tough for them,” Tang said after the Wildcats were out-rebounded 44-22 by Florida Atlantic.

When senior forward Keyontae Johnson picked up his second foul of the game with 12:01 to play in the first half, the Wildcats lost their leading rebounder. In the first three games of the NCAA Tournament, no Wildcat had more than eight rebounds in a game, and only Johnson was able to reach that mark.

“Keyontae played 18 minutes,” Tang said, “and that’s why he was neutralized.”

Without Johnson, Tang and the Wildcats went to junior forwards Ish Massoud and David N’Guessan. But in 30 minutes of action, Massoud and N’Guessan combined for just one rebound. And along with the lack of rebounding, the two provided little resistance to FAU’s 7-foot big man Vladislav Goldin.

“We tried to front them. They did a great job of lobbing it over to him,” said Tang after the former Texas Tech big man scored 14 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. “So they would play behind him. He did a good job of scoring some buckets. I didn’t think he was the difference. I didn’t think he could score 20, so I wasn’t concerned with it. I was more concerned with the other guys.”

Florida Atlantic’s other guys were also able to be efficient. As Johnson sat on the bench for more than half of the game, he watched as four Owls scored in double figures.

“When you draw up plays with X’s and O’s, on some teams, all the O’s don’t have to be guarded so you can put your X’s in the right spot to make it hard for the team to score on offense,” Tang said. “Every one of (FAU coach Dusty May’s) can score the ball, and that’s what makes it hard to guard. It doesn’t matter if they can score 30; they can all shoot, they can all dribble, they can all pass, and that puts your defense in a bind.”

Before Saturday, the first three games of the tournament were among Kansas State’s six worst rebounding performances of the year. Still, the Wildcats survived on the back of great individual performances from senior guard Markquis Nowell.

Six of the 22 rebounds for K-State Saturday were of the dead-ball variety. And the 16 total rebounds scattered among the Wildcats nine players who touched the floor for at least five minutes was tied for the worst rebounding performance of the season, which came in an 80-76 loss to Iowa State in Ames. When the clock expired Saturday night without K-State getting a final shot off, the Wildcats lost 79-76, unable to overcome a lack of rebounding and lack of tertiary scoring.

“I was trying to get Ish a shot,” Nowell said of the final sequence. “Coach wanted Ish to set the screen, and I waved it off because I felt like on the right side of the court, that’s where Ish hits most of his shots. And they closed out hard to him, and he didn’t get off his shot.”

FAU guard Alijah Martin led the Owls with 17 points, while the Wildcats relied upon Nowell to do just about everything on the offensive end. Nowell scored a personal tournament-high 30 points while going 5-for-11 from 3-point range.

Even junior forward Nae’Qwan Tomlin -- the other Wildcat in double figures with 14 points -- was reliant upon Nowell to create offense for him. Four of Tomlin’s six made field goals were assisted on by Nowell. Of the 14 assists that the Wildcats had, Nowell accounted for 12 of them.

Without Johnson at his side for the majority of the game, Nowell finished with a 46.5 percent usage rate on offense. He banked in a 3-pointer to give KSU a 63-57 advantage with 8:39 to play before K-State went more than four minutes without a point and nearly seven minutes without a made shot, until Nowell hit a pull-up 3-pointer to cut K-State’s deficit to 72-69.

Then, the lack of rebounding for KSU made an appearance again. After a missed dunk by Goldin, FAU grabbed an offensive rebound. After a K-State foul, a missed free throw in the one-and-one led to another offensive rebound for the Owls, who scored on a layup from Johnell Davis, one of the four Owls to eclipse the double-figure scoring mark.

Ultimately, the rebounding issue led to the end of K-State’s season. No one on the Kansas State roster secured more than six rebounds, with Tomlin setting the team-high. Nowell, the 5-foot-8 spark plug on offense, grabbed three rebounds, tied with 6-foot-4 guard Cam Carter for second-best on KSU. Meanwhile, FAU had three players with more than the KSU team-high of six rebounds.

Sitting in the press room following the final game of his collegiate career, Nowell put it simply..

“There was guys diving on the floor, jumping out of bounds, crashing on the free throw. Give a lot of credit to them,” said Nowell, who was named East Regional Most Outstanding Player. “They got every 50/50 ball. It didn’t come down to anything else but them playing harder, them wanting it more.”



