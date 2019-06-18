It did not take long for Hadley Panzer to jump on his newest offer.

After being extended a scholarship by Kansas State following his camp performance in Manhattan last Saturday afternoon, and taking some time to think, Panzer has committed to the Wildcats.

Panzer was one of the better interior linemen K-State has had at camp thus far, and likely will project to either offensive guard or possibly even center.

He was offered by Iowa State early in his process, and there was a lot of mutual interest between he and the Cyclones. Other group of five schools had also come forward with scholarship offers, as well.