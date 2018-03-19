Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-03-19 17:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Late-Night Coffee with Chris: Plenty to be proud of

Grant Flanders • KStateOnline.com
@GrantFlanders
Producer

*************SUBSCRIBE TO K-STATE ONLINE BY CLICKING HERE***********

Sign up for K-StateOnline using the promo code 'KSUSweet16' and get 16 weeks free after paying for one month at K-StateOnline. Use the link above.

Podbean RSS Feed: https://kstateonline.podbean.com/feed/

iTunes link: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/k-stateonline-podcast/id1278581895


MORE FROM K-STATEONLINE

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}