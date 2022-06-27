LB Curtis Roberts discusses his K-State official visit
Kansas State hosted several visitors over the weekend, and though it hasn’t resulted in any commitments just yet, we’re told that it was a successful few days where they made progress on several targets.
Curtis Roberts of Clearwater, Florida was one of the prospects on campus. That central part of the Sunshine State has been area of focus for the Wildcats since Chris Klieman was hired. The efforts there were once led by Courtney Messingham.
We were previously told by a source tied to the football staff in Manhattan that they have majored in that Tampa area and the surrounding parts on the recruiting trail. That’s why they extended a scholarship to Roberts and his Central Catholic teammate, Nate Johnson.
Johnson committed to Boston College and canceled his trip to K-State, but Roberts went forward with the flight and used an official visit to check out the Wildcats. He provided KSO with a few comments afterwards.
“I had a great time,” he said.
His film shows that, though listed and slotted into somewhat of a linebacker role by Kansas State, he’s a bit of a swiss-army knife on the defensive side of the ball. The three-star rising senior can do a bit of everything.
That is indicated by his several scholarship offers, though there is no certainty to how many of those programs are ultimately pressing and pursuing him in an active manner.
With that being said, he was excited and entertained during his 48 hours with the contingency from the Wildcats, especially those near his age that already call it home.
“Being with the players really stuck out,” Roberts pointed out. “Those guys are like a family. They’re all great guys. I was around Deuce (Vaughn), TJ (Smith), Josh (Hayes) and Felix (Anudike-Uzomah).”
Those four players have been mentioned by several recruits and are believed to be roommates and a central part of many visits in the last few weeks.
Whether Roberts wears the same jersey as them in college remains to be seen, but he is in no hurry to decide. And judging by the candor and plan moving forward, the two sides have made a mutual choice not to rush into anything.
“I think it’s a great environment,” he shared. “We had lots of fun on the visit. I can’t wait to get back up for a game.”
