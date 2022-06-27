LB Curtis Roberts discusses his K-State official visit

Kansas State hosted several visitors over the weekend, and though it hasn’t resulted in any commitments just yet, we’re told that it was a successful few days where they made progress on several targets.

Curtis Roberts of Clearwater, Florida was one of the prospects on campus. That central part of the Sunshine State has been area of focus for the Wildcats since Chris Klieman was hired. The efforts there were once led by Courtney Messingham.

We were previously told by a source tied to the football staff in Manhattan that they have majored in that Tampa area and the surrounding parts on the recruiting trail. That’s why they extended a scholarship to Roberts and his Central Catholic teammate, Nate Johnson.

Johnson committed to Boston College and canceled his trip to K-State, but Roberts went forward with the flight and used an official visit to check out the Wildcats. He provided KSO with a few comments afterwards.

“I had a great time,” he said.