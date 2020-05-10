News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-10 17:45:12 -0500') }} football Edit

LB Freyler still wants to visit Manhattan

Kansas State linebacker target Beau Freyler
Kansas State linebacker target Beau Freyler (Rivals.com)
Derek Young • KStateOnline
Recruiting Analyst
@dyoungrivals

Kansas State has done a re-shuffling of their recruiting board at linebacker after Steve Stanard replaced Scottie Hazelton as the coach of the position group. It is beginning to take the shape of t...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}