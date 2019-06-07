Kansas State has landed perhaps one of its top recruits since the hiring of new head coach Chris Klieman. Linebacker Jeremiah Harris of the Houston area has committed to the Wildcats.

Harris attends Shadow Creek High in Pearland, Texas and is one of the higher ranked three-star prospects in the country, according to Rivals.

Not only that, his offer list is extensive and includes schools such as Arkansas, Boise State, Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and Oklahoma State.