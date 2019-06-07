LB Jeremiah Harris picks K-State
Kansas State has landed perhaps one of its top recruits since the hiring of new head coach Chris Klieman. Linebacker Jeremiah Harris of the Houston area has committed to the Wildcats.
Harris attends Shadow Creek High in Pearland, Texas and is one of the higher ranked three-star prospects in the country, according to Rivals.
Not only that, his offer list is extensive and includes schools such as Arkansas, Boise State, Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and Oklahoma State.
He makes his decision to jump into the fold for K-State just two days after his high school teammate, Ronald Triplette, did the same. Sandwiched in between the two Houston recruits was a commitment from linebacker Demarrquese Hayes of Waco.
The Wildcats have landed three commitments in as many days, all three-star rated defenders from the Lone Star State.
Harris' decision to commit to Kansas State is another feather in the cap for assistant Van Malone. The cornerback coach in Manhattan has been instrumental in the recruiting efforts for Klieman's program.
We do not believe he's finished, either.
Harris is the 10th commit of the class.