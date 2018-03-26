K-State offered two juniors from Oklahoma but the Wildcats had another on their campus for Junior Day on March 3 that does not hold an offer.

Edmond (Okla.) Memorial linebacker Zack Appiah is on the Wildcats’ radar.

Luckily for him, he plays just the right position. Kansas State is going to emphasize the linebacker spot again with the 2019 class much the same way it did to end the 2018 cycle. A good way to do that is to have a bunch of targets come to camp in June, which is what seems to be happening.

“I talked with Coach (Blake) Seiler,” Appiah said following his trip to Manhattan. “He said he would follow up with me and I am going to attend their camp this summer.”

KSU will likely assess a boatload of linebackers throughout the month of June and there’s a solid chance the Wildcats end up offering at least one pending their performance. It will be a golden opportunity for Appiah.