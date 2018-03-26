K-State offered two juniors from Oklahoma but the Wildcats had another on their campus for Junior Day on March 3 that does not hold an offer.
Edmond (Okla.) Memorial linebacker Zack Appiah is on the Wildcats’ radar.
Luckily for him, he plays just the right position. Kansas State is going to emphasize the linebacker spot again with the 2019 class much the same way it did to end the 2018 cycle. A good way to do that is to have a bunch of targets come to camp in June, which is what seems to be happening.
“I talked with Coach (Blake) Seiler,” Appiah said following his trip to Manhattan. “He said he would follow up with me and I am going to attend their camp this summer.”
KSU will likely assess a boatload of linebackers throughout the month of June and there’s a solid chance the Wildcats end up offering at least one pending their performance. It will be a golden opportunity for Appiah.
And don’t forget that attending Junior Day is part of the process that sometimes can lead to an offer as well. It is a great chance for the coaching staff to size up a kid and get a better indication of his actual size and to get to know the recruit. If their height and weight checks out, along with how they present themselves throughout the stay, it can lead to good news down the road.
Appiah is hoping that he will be on the receiving end of it.
“An offer from Kansas State would mean a lot to me,” he said. “It would be a very huge blessing.”
He’s also visited Oklahoma State and Illinois so far. But Kansas State still impressed him despite him having already taken two other visits there prior to Junior Day.
“I liked it a lot,” Appiah said. “It’s a really good program. I like what they are about. I liked the facilities a lot. I liked all the coaches and also the atmosphere.”
The Oklahoma native will likely take a few more visits throughout the spring but the signature part of his process will be his camp performances over the summer, particularly during the month of June. The spotlight will be on him to do well enough to warrant some offers.
He’s done enough thus far to grab the attention of multiple staffs.