Linebacker Austin Romaine commits to Kansas State

Kansas State continued its sizzling Summer with the addition of Hillsboro, Missouri linebacker Austin Romaine. He committed to the Wildcats on Wednesday evening at the beginning of his visit to Manhattan.

Like corner commit Kanijal Thomas, Romaine was also offered by K-State during a camp inside Bill Snyder Stadium in front of the staff. It took place on June 26, which was the final camp in the month of June.

Kansas State defeated Air Force, Brown, Columbia, Harvard, Murray State, New Mexico State, Northern Iowa, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rice, Samford, South Dakota, Southeast Missouri State, Southern Illinois, Tulane and Yale for Romaine's services.

There are a few different linebacker positions in the 3-3-5 defensive scheme deployed by Joe Klanderman and the Wildcats, but Romaine will likely be a traditional 'Mike' linebacker for the group.

He is the second linebacker of the cycle and joins Alabama native Collin Dunn. Romaine is also the second member of the 2023 class from the Show-Me State, alongside Donovan McIntosh, and is commitment No. 15 in total for the 2023 class.

Romaine tallied 85 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, eight sacks and an interception last Fall.