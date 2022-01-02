Linebacker transfer Branden Jennings commits to K-State

I was not under the impression that Kansas State would land a transfer from the portal that would rival the significance of Adrian Martinez, but we learned that they did just that on Sunday evening.

Though it was speculated that Maryland transfer Branden Jennings would pick Michigan, he stunned many by announcing that he had verbally committed to K-State. That came moments after a "Bring on the Portal Cats" tweet from Taylor Braet.

Other contenders for his services were Michigan State, Indiana, Northwestern, Kansas, USC, South Carolina, Missouri, Arizona State, NC State, Georgia Tech and Syracuse. It was believed that offers from Oregon and Miami were also nearing.

The pitch of playing next to Daniel Green and in a defense with other future NFL players like Felix Anudike-Uzomah and Julius Brents has been an appealing one. The Wildcats also were in the mix for Daiyan Henley and Colby Reeder.

While Jennings hasn't matched their productivity, he was more heavily pursued once he entered the transfer portal and is a former four-star recruit that was once committed to Florida State and Michigan before flipping to the Terrapins.

Jennings is the third transfer addition for Kansas State, joining defensive back Josh Hayes and Martinez. He also has three years of eligibility remaining.