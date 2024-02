Four Kansas State players will continue their journeys towards the NFL beginning today as they participate in the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Ind.

Tight end Ben Sinnott, offensive linemen Cooper Beebe and KT Leveston, and defensive lineman Khalid Duke are Kansas State's four participants at the Combine.

Duke will begin his work today, working through on-field drills, the 40-yard dash, the bench press, and other workouts.

Sinnott will work out in front of NFL scouts on Friday, beginning at 5 P.M.

Beebe and Leveston will follow on Sunday, March 3. Workouts for the offensive linemen begin at 10:30 A.M. and go until 3:30 p.m.

Here are some of the highlights from each player's time at the NFL Scouting Combine.