Local OL Aireontae Ersery speaks on K-State offer
Kansas State still has work to do on the offensive line in the Class of 2020. Sam Shields of Manhattan High is already in the fold, but I believe the Wildcats would be willing to take up to four mo...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news