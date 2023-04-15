Nick Goodwin’s two-run homer lifted K-State to a 6-1 victory over Kansas on Saturday night at Hoglund Ballpark to clinch the Dillons Sunflower Showdown series.

Despite a four-hour delayed start, the Wildcats (23-14, 8-6 Big 12) captured their first road series win over the Jayhawks (17-17, 5-6 Big 12) since 2015.

“We started hot and set the tone,” said head coach Pete Hughes. “We got a big home run in the first inning and that puts momentum in your dugout, and then when you get a great pitching performance with a lead that momentum spreads.”

“I’m really happy with the energy our guys came out with even with the delayed start. They came out ready to play,” said Hughes.

For the second consecutive day, Goodwin sent one deep as the Overland Park native launched his 30th career home run in the first inning to tie fifth in the program’s all-time leaderboard.

“You want your best player to be great in big moments and that’s what Nick does for us,” said Hughes. ”He’s our go to guy and the last two days he’s set the tone for this team in this series.

Junior German Fajardo picked up his second victory of the season after holding the Jayhawks to one earned run on four hits with five strikeouts.

Blake Corsentino and Tyson Neighbors combined for three shutout innings in relief with five strikeouts.

Brady Day recorded three hits for the second straight game to lead the offense that totaled 10 hits against the KU pitching staff.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Goodwin put the Cats on the board in the opening frame with his ninth homer of the season. With two outs, the junior shortstop drove his second two-run home run of the series out to left center to give K-State the go-ahead lead.

K-State expanded the lead to three with redshirt-freshman Kyan Lodice’s first collegiate homer in the third.

Fajardo tossed three hitless innings before the Jayhawks’ Cole Elvis laced a double down the left field line but was left stranded with a tight play at first.

KU trimmed the lead to two with a RBI bunt single to make it a 3-1 ball game.

The Wildcats added insurance in the top of the sixth after KU walked in a pair of runs.

Goodwin scored the final run after reaching on an error before crossing the plate on a single through the 5-6 hole by Raphael Pelletier.

INSIDE THE BOX

The Wildcats scored six runs on 10 hits with two errors and 11 left on baseGoodwin hit his 30thcareer homer; ties fifth in the all-time leaderboardFajardo threw three hitless innings to pick up the victory with five strikeoutsDay recorded three hits for the second straight daySix different Wildcats recorded a hitDay went 3-or-5 followed by Goodwin and Pelletier each with twoGoodwin led with a game-high three RBIThe bullpen combined for three shutout innings with five strikeoutsRugely reached base for the 19thstraight game followed by Day (16) and Pelletier (13)KU was limited to one run on four hits with one error and eight left on base

NOTES

Cats lead the all-time series 185-177-1 and are 73-92 in LawrenceThe Wildcats move to 10-7 on the roadFirst team to reach eight conference winsK-State is the only team to have four Big 12 victories on the roadCats rank fourth in the league standings at 8-6

ON DECK

The Dillons Sunflower Showdown finale is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Hoglund Ballpark on Sunday afternoon. The game can be seen on the Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and the ESPN app with radio coverage available on KMAN (93.3FM/1350AM) and a free live audio available at kstatesports.com/watch.