The 2024 college football season will usher in a new era of Kansas State football. Avery Johnson will take over as the team's starting quarterback, the offensive line will undergo a remake after losing multiple starters to exhausted eligibility, and the roster will be fully Chris Klieman's. This season will mark the first since Chris Klieman took over that the roster didn't feature a player recruited by Bill Snyder, who retired in 2018. Before now, Snyder's players have played major roles on K-State's rosters. They've been starters, all-conference standouts, and even future NFL players. Snyder's last recruiting class was 2018, which ranked No. 52 in the country. The last remaining players on the roster were Christian Duffie and KT Leveston. In total, the 2018 recruiting class featured 23 commits, including six players from Kansas. Three of those players from the Sunflower State were from Butler Community College in El Dorado. Here is a look at some highlights from Snyder's final recruiting class at K-State.

The full class

DT Jaylen Pickle

Jaylen Pickle was the highest-ranked high school recruit in the 2018 class, drawing a three-star ranking from Rivals.com. Pickle spent five seasons with the Wildcats, appearing in 36 games with seven starts. Pickle spent the 2022 Big 12 Championship-winning season as a rotational defensive end and posted his best overall season, finishing with 1.5 sacks and 2.0 tackles for loss.

OL Christian Duffie

Christian Duffie was a staple along K-State's offensive line, starting in 41 games across four seasons. In 2022, Duffie started at right tackle for all 14 games, helping lead the Wildcats to a Big 12 Championship. This season, Duffie started the final seven games and proved, once again, to be a stalwart along the line.

OT KT Leveston

Like Duffie, KT Leveston was a staple on K-State's offensive line, starting 32 games, including the final 27 of his career. Leveston didn't have the same accolades as other players along the offensive line, but he was an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention in 2022 when he helped the Wildcats win the Big 12 Championship. Leveston was selected in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams.

DB Wayne Jones

Wayne Jones emerged as a multi-year starter for K-State, starting 26 games across three seasons. Jones was known for his versatility, playing as a safety and nickel cornerback for the Wildcats. In three years with K-State, Jones recorded 94 tackles, including two for a loss, and recovered two fumbles. Following the 2021 season, Jones entered the transfer portal and finished his career at Charlotte.

DB Ekow Boye-Doe

Ekow Boye-Doe was a multi-year starter at cornerback for K-State, starting 35 games over his career. In 2022, Boye-Doe earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honors after finishing with 26 tackles and four pass breakups. Boye-Doe was a staple on K-State's defense that season, and even tallied a pass breakup in the Big 12 Championship Game against TCU. Boye-Doe finished his career with 74 tackles and 13 passes defended. Following his college career, Boye-Doe was picked up by the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent. This season, Boye-Doe and the Chiefs won the Super Bowl.

DB Kevion McGee

Kevion McGee spent two seasons with K-State, starting seven games but appearing in 24 of a possible 25 games during that stretch. McGee started the final five games of 2019, tallying a career-high 28 tackles. He finished his college career with 37 tackles and two interceptions.

LB Cody Fletcher

Another junior college signing, Cody Fletcher appeared in 42 games across four seasons, starting 15 of them. In 2021, Fletcher emerged as a full-time starter, finishing second on the team in tackles (75) and third in tackles for loss (7.0). That season, Fletcher earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honors from Big 12 coaches. Fletcher finished his career with 144 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and an interception.

WR Malik Knowles