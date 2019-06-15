WR Jaelon Travis calls Kansas State a dream offer
Kansas State offered five prospects at its first one-day camp on June 2. That was in addition to Yahya Black (now an Iowa commit), who was also there. The Wildcats offered Talor Warner (now a Kansa...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news