Marco Borne announced as Kansas State Chief of Staff

First-year Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang continued to build out his coaching staff on Wednesday (March 30) with the addition of veteran head coach Marco Borne as his Chief of Staff.

"Much like Jareem (Dowling), Marco is another great addition to the staff and I'm excited to welcome him and his wife Genean to K-State," said Tang. "He is someone that I have known for a long time, having recruited high school players in both Texas and Louisiana where Marco has coached extensively over the last 20 years. His experience as a head coach at both the high school and NAIA levels as well as his time with the Haitian Junior and National Teams will be a huge asset to me as I transition to being a head coach for the first time at the college level."

Borne is the second announced member of Tang’s inaugural coaching staff at K-State, as Jareem Dowling was named an assistant coach on Tuesday (March 29).

Borne has 20 years of experience, including 14 as a head coach at both the high school and NAIA levels. He has served as the head coach at three different NAIA programs, including his alma mater Dillard University (2000-04), Southern University-New Orleans (2006-07) and Paul Quinn College (2009-11), in addition to a seven-year stint (2011-18) at Roosevelt High School in Dallas. He also has international coaching experience, as the head coach of the Haitian Junior National Team as well as an assistant coach for the Haitian Senior National Team from 2017-20.