Media Day Notebook: Kansas

HOW TO PUT KU FOOTBALL ON THE MAP

Lance Leipold said there is no quick fix to becoming a successful program. They are just going to expect daily improvement from their roster and build confidence in their players in everything that they do. His staff at previous regimes, Buffalo and Wisconsin-Whitewater, have been extremely consistent. He's kept most of his assistants at each stop and has done so once again with his move to Lawrence. He's happy to happy to have them, and it has made the transition that much easier.

QUARTERBACK

The new Jayhawk head coach has yet to name a starting quarterback and doesn't expect to have that answer until the Fall, but he is happy with the system they have in place to evaluate the position. There will likely be three signal-callers that compete for the starting job. Miles Kendrick and Jalon Daniels both have experience from last year. Daniels, in particular, was thrown into the fire sooner than Kansas would have liked when he had to replace a struggling and banged up Kendrick. The third who could leap those two and steal the job is North Texas transfer, Jason Bean. It'll be an intriguing battle to follow in fall camp.

Jalon Daniels (USA Today)

DEFENSE

They also know that they have to address the defensive side of the ball as well and Leipold has full confidence in his assistants to shore up some of the rough spots. Defensive back Kenny Logan has impressed the new boss in Lawrence. He visits Leipold's office often to chat and discuss where they need to get better at, among other things. Their relationship has flourished and Logan has the presence and leadership that they value. He will be a key to their team both on and off the field. The other player they were supposed to bring to Arlington (before being unable to travel for the event) was wide receiver Kwamie Lassiter. He's another that has blown Leipold away during his short time on the Jayhawk campus.

DIVISOIN III CHAMPIONSHIP PEDIGREE