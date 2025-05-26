Memphis guard PJ Haggerty transfers to K-State

Memphis guard PJ Haggerty has transferred to Kansas State, according to multiple reports. ESPN's Jonathan Givony was the first to announce the news.

Haggerty commits to K-State after a season at Memphis, where he finished third in the country in scoring, recording 21.7 points on 47.6 percent shooting. He added 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists to help guide the Tigers to an American Conference Championship.

In the NCAA Tournament, Haggerty scored 18 points in Memphis's Round of 64 loss to Colorado State. He scored 42 points in the AAC Conference Championship quarterfinal against Wichita State earlier in the season.

Following the season, Haggerty was named AAC Player of the Year and a consensus All-American, helping boost his name in NBA Draft circles.