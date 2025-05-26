Memphis guard PJ Haggerty transfers to K-State

Memphis guard PJ Haggerty has transferred to Kansas State, according to multiple reports. ESPN's Jonathan Givony was the first to announce the news.
Haggerty commits to K-State after a season at Memphis, where he finished third in the country in scoring, recording 21.7 points on 47.6 percent shooting. He added 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists to help guide the Tigers to an American Conference Championship.
In the NCAA Tournament, Haggerty scored 18 points in Memphis's Round of 64 loss to Colorado State. He scored 42 points in the AAC Conference Championship quarterfinal against Wichita State earlier in the season.
Following the season, Haggerty was named AAC Player of the Year and a consensus All-American, helping boost his name in NBA Draft circles.
After the season, Haggerty entered the transfer portal and placed his name in the NBA Draft, allowing him to test both waters. However, Haggerty's draft stock was inconsistent, and most saw him as a second-round pick.
As a result, Haggerty withdrew his name from the NBA Draft last week and began fielding offers from college programs. The Wildcats were a heavy favorite to land the 6-foot-3 guard, who also received interest from NC State and Auburn.
Haggerty's commitment significantly boosts K-State's 2025-26 roster, which lacked a consistent scorer. Head coach Jerome Tang will likely place an enormous scoring responsibility on Haggerty's shoulders.
