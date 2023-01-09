After many years of waiting, former K-State quarterback, Micahel Bishop is headed to the College Football Hall of Fame.

On Monday the National Football Foundation announced their 2023 induction class, which in addition to Bishop includes names like Reggie Bush, Eric Berry, Tim Tebow, Jeremy Maclin and many others.

Playing for Bill Snyder at Kansas State in the 1997 and 1998 seasons saw Bishop become the model for the dual-threat quarterback. Bishop threw for 2,844 yards in his senior season at K-State, with a 23/5 touchdown to interception ratio. He also ran for 748 yards and 14 touchdowns that season, leading K-State within a game of playing for the BCS National Championship.

Bishop's first two seasons were spent at Blinn Junior College before leading the Wildcats to national prominence. Bishop was runner-up for the Heisman Trophy and was a finalist for the Maxwell and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm awards. Bishop was drafted by the New England Patriots after his time at K-State, and eventually would win a CFL Grey Cup title with the Toronto Argonauts.

Bishop had already made it into the K-State Football Ring of Honor in 2015, as well as the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame in 2012. He now joins seven other Wildcats in the College Football Hall of Fame with Gary Spani, Mark Simoneau, Darren Sproles, Pappy Waldorf, Charles Bachman and Bill Snyder preceding his induction.

Only .02% of college football players all time are in the hall of fame.