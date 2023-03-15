Headlined by the No. 2 overall seed, Houston, the Midwest region features and intriguing group of talent with some high potential for double-digit seeds to make it to the Sweet 16. Traditional college basketball power Indiana is the No. 4 seed in the Midwest, and they're led by All-American big Trayce Jackson-Davis. But the region also features upset potential with No. 12 Drake and No. 13 Kent State both getting favorable matchups vs. higher-seeded teams. A preview of each team in the Midwest region is below.

Houston ranks top 11 in both offensive and defensive efficiency, according to Kenpom. The Cougars are one of the best offensive rebounding teams in the country, which helps them avoid some scoring droughts despite not being an elite shooting team from either 3-point or 2-point range. Houston can be a bit dependent on guards Marcus Sasser, Jamel Shead and Tramon Mark making jumpers, but Jerace Walker is also a potential lottery pick in the NBA Draft as a 6-foot-8 forward.

Texas ranks in the top 20 of both offensive and defensive efficiency rankings by Kenpom. After falling off on the defensive side after the firing of Chris Beard, the Longhorns later regrouped. Texas smoked Kansas in two of three matchups this season and has as much depth as any team in the country. When Tyrese Hunter makes shots, the Texas backcourt is one of the best in the country with Hunter, Marcus Carr and Sir’Jabari Rice. The availability – and strength – of Timmy Allen who missed the Big 12 Tournament is a bit of an x-factor. But Dylan Disu and Christian Bishop provide depth in the front court if Allen is unavailable

Since losing guard Zach Freemantle, Xavier has lost five of the nine games they lost on the season. Xavier has a really good offense, led by Souley Boum, Colby Jones and big man Jack Nunge. Adam Kunkel and Jerome Hunter are also capable scorers. Defensively, Xavier is not a great defensive team and they don’t force many turnovers – ranking 280th in defensive turnover rate.

Since Valentine’s Day, Indiana ranks an ugly 83rd in Bart Torvik. The Hoosiers' offensive and defensive efficiencies are both in the 90s in that same time frame. Trayce Jackson-Davis is, arguably, the country’s best player, but the occasionally inconsistent play of Jalen Hood-Schifino has the ability to elevate Indiana to one of the country’s best teams. Despite being a 37 percent 3-point shooting team, Indiana needs Miller Kopp, Jordan Geronimo, Trey Galloway and Tamar Bates to be more aggressive shooters – Kopp in particular.

NO. 5 MIAMI (FLA.)

The Hurricanes are one of the best teams in the ACC, led by the conference’s best backcourt of Isaiah Wong and Nijel Pack who have combined to score close to 30 points a game this season. The availability of undersized center Norchad Omier is a real question after he played just one minute in the ACC Tournament loss to Duke because of injury. Miami excels offensively, but they’re weak on the defensive side ranking 132 in the country on the defensive side this season.

The Aggies played in the SEC Tournament Title game for the second year in a row. But they were smoked by Alabama, who didn’t play their best offensive game. The Aggies are led by guard Wade Taylor who has an offensive rating of 115 this season. He averaged a couple of steals a game and gets to the free throw line a lot. Texas A&M enters the tournament having won 10 of 12 games with their only losses coming at Mississippi St and to ‘Bama in the SEC Title game.

This is a stereotypical Iowa team – to the extremes. Iowa ranks No. 3 in offensive efficiency – but they’re atrocious on the defensive side ranking No. 167. Payton Sandfort, Connor McCaffery and Patrick McCaffery are all below-average defenders. The Hawkeyes are led by Kris Murray, who is a potential lottery pick. Tony Perkins is a quality, tough point guard who plays ahead of Ahron Ulis.

Auburn ranks 29th in Kenpom, but they were flirting with missing the Tournament until they beat Tennessee in the final weekend of the regular season. The backcourt is inconsistent with KD Johnson and Wendell Green both having explosive potential to shoot their team into a win or out of a win. Teams generally haven’t shot the ball well from 3-point range against Auburn this season. The Tigers are No. 5 in defensive 3-point percentage this season.

Penn State secured five quad wins in the last couple of weeks given their run to the Big Ten Tournament title game. But since Valentine’s Day, they’re still just No. 31 in Bart Torvik’s rankings. Jalen Pickett is one of the best point guards – and toughest matchups – in the country. Their ability to shoot it – 38.5 percent from the perimeter – this season makes them dangerous on offense. But defensively this team has its weaknesses, ranking 101st nationally – and they don’t force turnovers or get any steals.

Pitt nearly won the ACC, but took a brutal road loss at Notre Dame near the end of the season. The Panthers have a good offense and a bad defense. They make 36 percent of their 3-pointers this season and are led by Blake Hinson this who is shooting 38 percent from the 3-point land.

NO. 12 DRAKE

The winner of the Missouri Valley, the Drake Bulldogs. Drake plays Miami in the Round of 64. Drake is one of the most experienced teams in the country and they rank 18th in minutes continuity this season. Drake’s great on the defensive glass, ranking third in the country. But it’s really the only area that Drake is elite this season, but they are a good shooting team. They rank in the top 50 in 3-point percentage, top 20 in free throw percentage. They also protect the ball well, not turning it over very much.

The winner of the Atlantic Sun, Kennesaw St enters the NCAA Tournament with a 26-8 record. The Owls have won five games to enter the NCAA Tournament, including a one-point win over Liberty in the conference title game. Chris Youngblood – has one of the best names in college basketball – and is shooting close to 40 percent from the 3-point line this season.

Colgate won the Patriot league and has won six straight games. The Raiders have a top 50 offense in the country, including the country’s top effective field goal percentage. Colgate also doesn’t turn it over very much (just 15%) and they’re the country’s best 3-point shooting team, making nearly 41 percent from deep while also making 57.1 percent from 2-point range. Oliver Lynch-Daniels is the country’s best shooter, making 77-of-153 attempts from deep.

