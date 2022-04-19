Mississippi State transfer guard Cam Carter chooses the Wildcats

Kansas State landed its third addition for the Class of 2022 in the form of Mississippi State transfer guard Cam Carter. He is the second transfer the Wildcats have secured, joining LSU transfer big Jerrell Colbert.

Both of the SEC transfers will have three years of eligibility remaining when they arrive in Manhattan.

Carter is originally from Louisiana, which is an area that K-State head coach Jerome Tang and Chief of Staff Marco Borne are familiar with on the recruiting trail and have extensive ties.

In his single season at Mississippi State, Carter played in 27 games and started in four of them. He averaged 8.5 minutes and just over two points per contest, while shooting just under 40 percent from the field, right at 30 percent from three and under 70 percent from the free throw line.

Carter also averaged just under one rebound and one assist.

The now former Bulldog played for Ben Howland in Starkville and entered the transfer portal once he was relieved of his duties and replaced by Chris Jans. Carter also played at Oak Hill Academy, which is another talent factory.

As a four-star recruit, he tallied 13 points per game his senior, with 4.3 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 2 steals per game as well.