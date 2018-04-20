Kansas State is not only working on building a strong group for the Class of 2019, but they’ve begun to identify a few of their first Class of 2020 targets.

Locally it is still a small number, but a few have emerged.

Of course, one is Lawrence Free State sophomore Turner Corcoran, who already holds an offer. Another is Kansas City, Missouri defensive tackle James Gore.

The 6-foot-1, 300-pound interior lineman now plays for Park Hill High in the Kansas City metro. His stock is rising, as he’s also accrued interest from Kansas, Missouri and Iowa State as well.

Gore has already visited Iowa State and was recently in Manhattan to check out the K-State campus.

“I liked K-State,” he said. “They really try to take care of their players at home, and I like that. I’m going to try to attend their camp this summer and just work on developing a relationship with the coaches. I think they liked me, but we’ll see.”