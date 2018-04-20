Kansas State is not only working on building a strong group for the Class of 2019, but they’ve begun to identify a few of their first Class of 2020 targets.
Locally it is still a small number, but a few have emerged.
Of course, one is Lawrence Free State sophomore Turner Corcoran, who already holds an offer. Another is Kansas City, Missouri defensive tackle James Gore.
The 6-foot-1, 300-pound interior lineman now plays for Park Hill High in the Kansas City metro. His stock is rising, as he’s also accrued interest from Kansas, Missouri and Iowa State as well.
Gore has already visited Iowa State and was recently in Manhattan to check out the K-State campus.
“I liked K-State,” he said. “They really try to take care of their players at home, and I like that. I’m going to try to attend their camp this summer and just work on developing a relationship with the coaches. I think they liked me, but we’ll see.”
The Wildcat staff made sure that he knew that they had their eyes on him and were definitely interested and excited about his potential. An offer hasn’t come, but he knows that one could come his way if he continues to improve and do the right things.
“They told me what they have kind of told everyone else,” Gore shared. “They want me to keep grinding and to keep working hard. They’re watching me.”
The next few visits he has in mind are to Oklahoma, Missouri and Clemson. He has lofty expectations for himself, and he knows the summer could help him accomplish those goals.
“I hope my film will speak for itself,” Gore said. “My next goals are to dominate the camp circuit and to hopefully earn some offers.”
As far as K-State’s presence in his recruitment, his eyes have been opened and he’s definitely reciprocated their interest. His views of their program are very high.
“They’re definitely a program that is rising,” he said. “They just won a bowl game and have won many. They’re accomplished and can get even better.
"They just need a couple more pieces and players. If they can do that, watch out. I think that could be me.”