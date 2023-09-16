It will be one to forget for Wildcat Fans as the Missouri Tigers defeated Kansas State at the buzzer off a 61-yard field goal by Harrison Mevis. The Wildcats suffer their first loss of the season and are now 2-1 on the season.

It was a battle back and forth all game as the Wildcats struck first from a 10-yard pass to Phillip Brooks. The Tigers responded with a 47-yard touchdown from Brady Cook to Luther Burden. That was the connection the Wildcats couldn't stop this afternoon, as Burden finished with seven catches for 114 yards and two scores. His second touchdown put the Tigers on top in the 4th quarter.

Will Howard and company had a chance to respond with just under nine minutes remaining. Treshaun Ward made some great plays to get the Wildcats in the red zone, but a bad delay of game penalty on third-and-goal set the Wildcats back and forced them to settle for a field goal to tie the game at 27.

Missouri was able to drive down the field on the final drive but also took a bad delay of game penalty. The Tigers were forced to kick a 61-yard field goal. The rest was history.

There were just too many mistakes the Wildcats made that kept the Tigers in it. Will Howard threw his third interception of the season in the first quarter. Some uncharacteristic throws by Howard and drops by the Wildcats receivers ended drives and kept Missouri in the game. Kansas State knew they would get Missouri’s best shot, and they just couldn’t make enough plays to defeat them.