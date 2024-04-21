The 2024 NFL Draft will kick off on Thursday, April 25, and continue through the weekend. Unlike last season, Kansas State likely won't have a player selected in the first round. However, after an impressive pre-draft cycle, the Wildcats will likely see multiple players picked throughout the draft. Here is a look at where some multi-round mock drafts predict K-State's draft-eligible players to be selected.

TE BEN SINNOTT

Ben Sinnott (© Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports)

NFL.com's Chad Reuter: Round 3, Pick 65 (Carolina Panthers) The Athletic's Dane Brugler: Round 4, Pick 101 (Carolina Panthers) Pro Football Network's Ian Cummings: Round 2, Pick 39 (Carolina Panthers) The 33rd Team's Marcus Mosher: Round 3, Pick 97 (Cincinnati Bengals) Overview: The NFL Draft experts are split on tight end Ben Sinnott, who has been mocked everywhere from the early second round to the early fourth round. This is likely a result of people not knowing what the NFL thinks of Sinnott. Some have viewed Sinnott as the second-best tight end in the class, while others believe he could be the fourth-best tight end. NFL teams will likely value Sinnott as an immediate contributor and potential starter. His run blocking will help him carve out a role, and he proved to be a reliable receiver at K-State. His strong pre-draft cycle between the Reese's Senior Bowl and the NFL Scouting Combine won't hurt his chances either.

OG COOPER BEEBE

Cooper Beebe (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

NFL.com's Chad Reuter: Round 2, Pick 47 (Arizona Cardinals) The Athletic's Dane Brugler: Round 2, Pick 49 (Carolina Panthers) Pro Football Network's Ian Cummings: Round 2, Pick 55 (Miami Dolphins) The 33rd Team's Marcus Mosher: Round 2, Pick 50 (Denver Broncos)

Overview Cooper Beebe had a strong combine, too, showcasing solid athleticism for his size. That will likely help push Beebe up NFL Draft boards and establish himself as one of the top interior offensive linemen in the class. If there was a player from K-State to put money on being selected in the first round, Beebe is your choice. Offensive guards tend to go higher than the media or public thinks, and Beebe's aggression could be enough for some NFL teams.

DE KHALID DUKE

Khalid Duke (Kirby Lee - USA Today Sports)

NFL.com's Chad Reuter: Undrafted The Athletic's Dane Brugler: Round 6, Pick 215 (San Francisco 49ers) Pro Football Network's Ian Cummings: Round 7, Pick 252 (Tennessee Titans) The 33rd Team's Marcus Mosher: Undrafted

Overview: Khalid Duke isn't guaranteed to be picked in the NFL Draft, but he had an impressive pre-draft cycle that could help him be selected in the later rounds of the NFL Draft. Even if Duke isn't picked, he'll likely be a priority undrafted free agent and should be signed quickly after the draft's final round.



OL KT LEVESTON

KT Leveston (© Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports)

NFL.com's Chad Reuter: Round 7, Pick 248 (Buffalo Bills) The Athletic's Dane Brugler: Round 7, Pick 239 (New Orleans Saints) Pro Football Network's Ian Cummings: Round 7, Pick 230 (Minnesota Vikings) The 33rd Team's Marcus Mosher: Undrafted

Overview: KT Leveston's versatility will likely be one of the reasons he'll be selected during the NFL Draft. Most expect him to switch to offensive guard in the NFL, but his experience playing tackle will benefit him making a roster. Keep an eye on teams that need rotational offensive linemen in the late rounds for Leveston. Teams tend to value versatility for their backups, and Leveston will have that advantage.