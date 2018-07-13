Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-13 06:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Mock Recruiting Class - Let's try 20

Matt Hall • KStateOnline.com
@Matthew_D_Hall
Managing Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

In each of our mock recruiting classes we've taken slightly different angles. We've done dream classes, realistic classes and small scholarship classes. For the latest version of this activity, we'...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}