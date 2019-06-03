Question from ThommyJohn: What is one thing that Klieman and Co. have done wrong since they started? Conversely, what is the best thing that they have done since they started?

I never would have expected to give this answer for what's been done wrong, but in hindsight I think it was a bit of a mistake to put specific emphasis, publicly, on needing to win the state of Kansas in recruiting. The reason I say this is I've been astounded at the number of fans - on our message boards, on Twitter, all over the place - concerned with perceived slow offers to fringe Power Five prospects within the state's borders while referencing, "Isn't his goal to lock down the state of Kansas? That's what he said!" While I - and likely Klieman, too - assumed fans would understand the most important part of recruiting is signing the best class possible (not only the best kids from Kansas), it seems like many are holding him accountable to that statement above all else. Some seem of the belief K-State should be the first to offer and be most aggressive on all Kansas recruits - even fringe prospects - without taking into account how those players fit in the big picture at their respective positions against targets from Texas, Oklahoma, California, Florida, etc. In hindsight, Klieman probably should have qualified that statement some, saying something like "The No. 1 goal is to sign the best recruiting class we possibly can, and often times having a great year in Kansas/Kansas City will be a big part of helping with that." As far as what they've done right? It really feels like they could recruit, and land, a kid from pretty much any part of the country. Places like Chicago and California - among many others - suddenly feel like actual, legitimate recruiting grounds for this program. There are places, like Chicago, where enough recruiting attention isn't given from programs nationwide. Trying to establish yourself in that area, specifically, seems awfully wise.

Question from jah15 (and a similar one from Baller_Status): Make a case a for the following three players to start at the open guard position: Mike McGuirl, SNW and D. Sloan. Make a case a for the following three players to start at the open PF/C position Monte Murphy, Levi Stockard and Nigel Shadd.

Could Mike McGuirl slide into a starting role? (Getty Images)

Since I'm making cases for these guys, I'm going to focus on their positives.

Mike McGuirl - He got more dog in him (meant as a compliment) than any other player on the team. His fearlessness creates a sense of urgency on the court the other two can't match. He's explosive vertically, a very good defender, has the best understanding of K-State's system and is capable of shooting from the outside when in rhythm. He's made winning plays in big games for this team. Shaun Neal-Williams: He's not as explosive as McGuirl (or certainly Cartier Diarra), but he might be the overall smoothest, most gifted athlete on the team. For a point guard he has major plusses as far as length and athleticism. He's already a good on-ball defender, and it wouldn't stun me if he showed immense growth on that end as a sophomore. No other option at the 'other' guard spot has as high of a ceiling as Neal-Williams. David Sloan - K-State's staff quietly believes Sloan is the best pure point guard they've had since Angel Rodriguez. Before his transcript issue went wild, Sloan was a Top 100 high school recruit being personally recruited, and offered, by Rick Pitino at Louisville (among loads of other major programs). He can run an offense and contribute both as an initiator, a play-maker and a scorer.

Montavious Muprhy - He's got the greatest defensive upside, by far, of any of the options at the four. It's not wild to think Murphy will be a player who can guard any position respectably on a switch while also being able to handle threes, fours and fives as their primary defender. He's also got easily the best chance to become a stretch four - K-State's preference - thanks to potential as a shooter and ball handler. Levi Stockard - Stockard is far and away the most experienced option here, and there have been moments in big games where Stockard flashes an ability to score buckets in bunches in the paint. It hasn't happened a lot, but it's happened against good enough competition you have to respect his potential as a scorer in deep. He, somewhat like McGuirl, has a bit of a nasty disposition on the court while also being the most experienced option. Nigel Shadd - In (very) limited sample sizes Shadd has looked like K-State's best rebounder on a per minute basis. He's got a great build, is an underrated athlete and does project a bit as a rim runner type who can make a difference on the glass. If he can gain strength, confidence and an understanding of K-State's defense as a whole he could surprise.

Question from ksugop80: What was the best part of your vaca?



It's a tie between three things: 1. Pool Bingo 2. Nats' getting much deserved time away from home 3. Realizing I enjoy my job so much I still was happy to do it in Miami

Question from ranchcat: In your estimation what do you think our record is this year barring major injuries to key players? Question from ksu1017: How do you see the season playing out, game-by-game? Any big wins? Unexpected losses? Final record?

To heck with waiting, what record will Wyatt Hubert and the Wildcats post in 2019? (Getty Images)

The people want to know! If forced to make a prediction right now, this is how I'd lay out the season: Vs. Nicholls - W (1-0) Vs. Bowling Green - W (2-0) At Mississippi State - L (2-1) At Oklahoma State - L (2-2, 0-1 Big 12) Vs. Baylor - L (2-3, 0-2) Vs. TCU - W (3-3, 1-2) Vs. Oklahoma - L (3-4, 1-3) At Kansas - W (4-4, 2-3) At Texas - L (4-5, 2-4) Vs. West Virginia - W (5-5, 3-4) At Texas Tech - L (5-6, 3-5) Vs Iowa State - L (5-7, 3-6) A couple of qualifiers, however: 1. This is not my official preseason prediction. I'll do that for Big 12 Media Days. My thoughts could change after more research. 2. There are only five games (Nicholls, Bowling Green, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Texas) I really have any level of confidence picking. There's a lot of wiggle room I can see in the final record.

Questions from tonn25: Any of new offers commit soon? Why so difficult to recruit linebackers, just feels like we struggle in that department? We have rich history of linebackers.