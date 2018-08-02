It's long been asked which prospect would be the first to pull the trigger and lead off the 2019 recruiting class for Kansas State. We now have that answer: Spring, Texas, forward Montavious Murphy.

Murphy chose Bruce Weber's program over six other offers, including from Texas A&M, Tulsa and Houston, among others, giving his commitment to the Wildcats. Murphy received his offer from K-State back on Apr. 22, and then visited Manhattan the weekend of June 9 before making the call for K-State. In the 6-foot-8, 200-pound Murphy K-State lands a versatile forward who could project to either a stretch four position or possibly even a wing for the Wildcats.

