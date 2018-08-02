Ticker
Murphy becomes first member of 2019 recruiting class

Matt Hall • KStateOnline.com
Managing Editor

It's long been asked which prospect would be the first to pull the trigger and lead off the 2019 recruiting class for Kansas State.

We now have that answer: Spring, Texas, forward Montavious Murphy.

K-State has landed versatile forward Montavious Murphy.

Murphy chose Bruce Weber's program over six other offers, including from Texas A&M, Tulsa and Houston, among others, giving his commitment to the Wildcats.

Murphy received his offer from K-State back on Apr. 22, and then visited Manhattan the weekend of June 9 before making the call for K-State.

In the 6-foot-8, 200-pound Murphy K-State lands a versatile forward who could project to either a stretch four position or possibly even a wing for the Wildcats.

Murphy's ability to play different positions not only will help the Wildcats on the court but also provide some flexibility as far as how K-State wants to fill out its 2019 class as a whole.

Stay tuned to KSO for a full evaluation of Murphy as a prospect and how he fits in to the Wildcat program.

