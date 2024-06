Kansas State 's recruiting momentum from their prospect camp is not done. On Friday morning, Kearney (NE.) High School outside linebacker Sawyer Schilke flipped to the Wildcats.

Schilke was originally committed to Northern Illinois but picked up a K-State offer after an impressive camp showing at one of their prospect camps. From there, it took just six days for Schilke to finalize his decision.

Schilke is the Wildcats' seventh commitment in the 2025 class, and the fourth since June 9th, when Derby (Kans.) cornerback Martel Jackson committed following an official visit.