Kansas State football isn't done grabbing commitments. A few days after adding running back Dylan Edwards from Colorado, the defense got involved in the process, landing New Mexico linebacker Alec Marenco. Marenco, who spent the last three seasons with New Mexico, will have one season of eligibility remaining.

Marenco, who has battled injuries throughout his college career, finally broke out last season, starting in 10 games. The El Paso, TX. native recorded a team-high 66 tackles, including 3.5 for a loss. Over his career, Marenco has played in 27 games, posting 96 career tackles.

