Kansas State was well represented at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis over the weekend. Four former Wildcats made the trek up to Lucas Oil Stadium, with defensive end Khalid Duke kicking off the action for K-State. Tight end Ben Sinnott and offensive linemen Cooper Beebe and KT Leveston also participated. The NFL Combine is a perfect place for prospects to increase their draft stock as they go through athletic testing, on-field drills, and interviews with NFL teams. Players won't be drafted solely on their performance in Indianapolis, but it is a great opportunity for every player to impress NFL scouts. Here is a look at how each Kansas State player fared during the NFL Combine.

DE KHALID DUKE

Khalid Duke (Kirby Lee - USA Today Sports)

Khalid Duke followed up a solid performance at the East-West Shrine Game with an NFL Combine performance that showcased his quickness. Duke may have only run a 4.79 40-yard dash, but his 1.62 10-yard split was the 10th fastest time among defensive ends at the NFL Combine. He also showcased solid explosiveness, posting a 9-foot, 9-inch broad jump and a 34-foot vertical jump. Duke posted a Relative Athletic Score of 7.42 out of 10. (Author's Note: Relative Athletic Score is a tool used to measure a player's overall athleticism to the rest of the class and historic figures. It was created by Kent Lee Platte.) Duke is likely to be undrafted but could sneak into the later rounds of the NFL Draft, especially if he nails interviews or the remainder of the pre-draft process.

TE BEN SINNOTT

Ben Sinnott (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Ben Sinnott impressed during the Reese's Senior Bowl and continued his impressive pre-draft process during the NFL Scouting Combine. Sinnott ran a 4.68-second 40-yard dash, including a 1.59-second 10-yard split. He had the highest vertical among tight ends, leaping over 40 inches in the air. Sinnott also had the highest broad jump at 10 feet, 6 inches. That level of explosion is an encouraging sign for Sinnott, especially at his 6-foot-4, 250-pound frame. His Relative Athletic Score was 9.75 out of 10. Sinnott is expected to be a Day 3 selection, but will likely be off the board in the fourth round. He may go earlier with a strong pro day.

OG COOPER BEEBE

Cooper Beebe (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Cooper Beebe sat out of the Reese's Senior Bowl to prepare for the NFL Scouting Combine, a decision that paid off big time. Beebe aced the NFL Combine, showcasing his athleticism and how it translated onto the football field. Beebe measured in at 322 pounds and still showcased strong agility and speed. He had a 5.03-second 40-yard dash, including a 1.75-second 10-yard split. He also had a 7.44-second 3-cone and 4.61-second shuttle. His Relative Athletic Score was 9.3 out of 10. Those testing times translated to the on-field drills, where Beebe showcased few wasted movements and looked smooth throughout. Beebe will likely be a Day 2 (round 2 or 3) selection, but he'll likely be one of the first guards taken in the NFL Draft.

OG KT LEVESTON

KT Leveston played left tackle for Kansas State but appears to be transitioning to offensive guard in the NFL. At the Shrine Game, he was listed as an offensive guard, and the NFL also listed him as a guard for their combine results. Leveston wasn't the fastest of players, but that's to be expected for a player who weighed in at 326 pounds. What's encouraging is that Leveston was still explosive (posting a 9-foot broad jump) and had solid quickness (1.85-second 10-yard split). His Relative Athletic Score was 6.39 out of 10. The thing about NFL Combine performances is that they have to be measured in relation to the player's skillset and size. Not every player is going to run fast because some players feature more power.

