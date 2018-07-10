Co-defensive coordinator Brian Norwood is certainly aware of this, and he's working on another possible option for the Wildcats at the position in Trayvon Moss .

No position on the defensive side of the ball needs more help in the 2019 recruiting class than linebacker.

"Coach Norwood is an amazing coach, " Moss told KSO. "He's always checking in on me and my family and is a great guy."

Moss has an impressive list of offers that includes Arizona, Louisville, North Carolina, Northwestern, Oregon State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington State and West Virginia.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound linebacker prospect from Tulsa already has a pretty strong familiarity with the Wildcat program and the Big 12.

"They are always one of the tops in the conference with a pretty rich tradition..." Moss said. " I had a cousin play at Kansas, actually, Rell Lewis, and I know of some people from Tulsa that played for K-State and were a big part of their defense, like Dante Barnett.

"He comes and gives knowledge with my trainer sometimes," he continued. "It's always great to workout with somebody that played at the highest level for a bit."

Moss will be at K-State's camp on July 28, and he's bringing his two younger brothers with him. And while he does not hold a K-State offer at the moment, he's excited to have a chance to earn one with his performance later this month in Manhattan.



