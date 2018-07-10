Norwood working on another LB prospect for Wildcats
No position on the defensive side of the ball needs more help in the 2019 recruiting class than linebacker.
Co-defensive coordinator Brian Norwood is certainly aware of this, and he's working on another possible option for the Wildcats at the position in Trayvon Moss.
"Coach Norwood is an amazing coach, " Moss told KSO. "He's always checking in on me and my family and is a great guy."
Moss has an impressive list of offers that includes Arizona, Louisville, North Carolina, Northwestern, Oregon State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington State and West Virginia.
The 6-foot-1, 215-pound linebacker prospect from Tulsa already has a pretty strong familiarity with the Wildcat program and the Big 12.
"They are always one of the tops in the conference with a pretty rich tradition..." Moss said. " I had a cousin play at Kansas, actually, Rell Lewis, and I know of some people from Tulsa that played for K-State and were a big part of their defense, like Dante Barnett.
"He comes and gives knowledge with my trainer sometimes," he continued. "It's always great to workout with somebody that played at the highest level for a bit."
Moss will be at K-State's camp on July 28, and he's bringing his two younger brothers with him. And while he does not hold a K-State offer at the moment, he's excited to have a chance to earn one with his performance later this month in Manhattan.
"It's not far away from home, and (getting an offer) would be a blessing. I know in talking with Coach (Taylor) Braet, they are trying to see where I could fit in at this class," Moss said. "They said they need linebackers and defensive backs.
"They want to see what I can do in person, and I love having that opportunity. I play both ways, but I'll be on the defensive side like 95% of the time at camp."