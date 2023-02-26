NOTEBOOK: K-State notches road win, streak sparked by technical foul
STILLWATER, Okla. -- On Saturday, Kansas State notched its first road of the season win since beating Baylor 97-95 in overtime. The Wildcats were led by 22 points from point guard Markquis Nowell in their 73-68 win at Oklahoma State.
"We have some tough dudes,' K-State coach Jerome Tang said. "They believe in each other and are willing to do all the little things to help you execute when you have to do down the stretch. Winning on the road, that, to me, is a sign of a tough team."
Kansas State had lost five consecutive road games in the Big 12 since beating top 25 ranked Texas and Baylor to start league play in January. The worst losses of the five were back-to-back losses at Texas Tech and Oklahoma, two of the worst teams in the conference.
But the Wildcats were able to come back from a second-half deficit that ballooned to as many as eight points when the Cowboys took a 53-45 lead with 12:08 remaining. But Kansas State was able to slowly eat into Oklahoma State's lead by playing stout defense and making timely shots.
Oklahoma State shot just 16 percent from the 3-pointer line in the second half and went just 10-of-26 from the field overall in the final 20 minutes. Kansas State, though, buried 5-of-11 from the perimeter and shot 52 percent from the field as a whole in the second half. Senior transfer Keyontae Johnson scored 10 of the Wildcats' 40 second-half points, which included a 3-pointer to give K-STate a 62-60 advantage with about 6:00 left.
Nowell scored nine points in the second half, including a perfect 4-4 at the free throw line. The senior point guard missed only one of his 10 free throw attempts in the game, but it ended a streak of 32 consecutive makes from the line.
"I'm fortunate for 40 minutes a game to have Markquis Nowell out there," Tang said. "He missed a minute and a half of game time. We're trying to figure out a way to get him rest, but we're fortunate to have him."
Nowell had eight assists on Saturday in Kansas State's win. But he also turned it over seven times. Only one of his seven turnovers resulted in a live ball, though, which helped Kansas State limit Oklahoma State to only four fastbreak points in the game.
Ending the road losing streak comes at a quality time for Kansas State. With just one week left in the regular season, Kansas State only has one more road game -- at West Virginia on Saturday.
Kansas State plays its final home game of the season on Wednesday vs. Oklahoma, so the doors to Bramlage Coliseum -- a place Kansas State has lost just once this season -- will lock. Kansas State then will play in Kansas City in the Big 12 Tournament and in the NCAA Tournament.
"You're not going to have the Octagon of Doom behind you," Tang says, "So you have to be able to win these kinds of games. This is going to help put some confidence in them."
TANG'S TECHNICAL FOUL
With 10:49 left in the second half, Tang was assessed a technical foul following a made Wildcat layup. Kansas State's head coach said after the game that he was being "too demonstrative" and that he "didn't say anything."
Kansas State had just cut Oklahoma State's 53-45 lead down to four points when Tang was given the technical foul. The wildcat defense had forced misses on consecutive possessions and gone on a mini 4-0 run when Tang was given his third technical foul of the season.
"It felt like there were some tick-tack calls that went their way that resulted in and-1s and some physical plays that didn’t go our way. That didn’t result in what I wanted," Tang said.
Following the technical foul, Oklahoma State's Caleb Asberry made two free throws, making it a 55-49 game. But Nowell responded with a layup to make it a four-point game again with about 10:15 remaining.
Following the technical foul, Kansas State outscored Oklahoma State 24-13.
"I believe it inspired our guys to play a little bit harder," Tang said. "To fight a little bit harder -- and I felt like it impacted the way the refs called the game."
'CATS STACK THREE STRAIGHT
Following back-to-back losses at Texas Tech and Oklahoma, the ninth and 10th-place teams in the Big 12 at the time of the losses, made it feel like Kansas State's season had potentially taken a left turn.
"The back-to-back road trip, I didn't think that I did a very good job of resting our guys," Tang said. "We could see that we were tired."
The Wildcats had lost four of five games, with their only win being against a TCU team that was void of their starting point and that had a center not 100 percent healthy. But since Kansas State has won two games vs. ranked opponents -- Iowa State and Baylor -- and earned Saturday's comeback road win over Oklahoma State.
Kansas State has seen its defensive efficiency rise to No. 13 nationally as part of the three-game winning streak, too.
"We approached what we do differently the last few games," Tang said. "I've felt that our guys having legs and energy has given us the opportunity to win some of these close games."
BASKETBALL ACTS AS AN ESCAPE
After each of the last two games, Tang has spoken publicly about how Kansas State is dealing with some adversity within the locker room currently, but he has not offered to go into specific details.
Following Kansas State's win over Baylor, Tang said, "within the team, there's always adversity, life throws things at you and you have to respond to it. Today, I won't go into it, but there was some adversity thrown our way outside of our own doing and anything we could control. Just to watch the guys rally around each other and really support each other and get this win tonight is a strong restatement to the type of character and people they are."
Tang made similar comments following the win over Oklahoma State but again didn't provide clear details saying, "Y’all don’t know what is going on behind the scenes. You don’t know who is sick, or whose family member passed away, you don’t know any of those things. You just watch them on the floor and make judgments about did they play or didn’t play well. For all of the stuff they face, to be able to continually come out here and give that effort and believe in each other. We call it crazy faith and to have that kind of crazy faith in each other and in the staff, I’m blessed beyond men."
When later asked if basketball games are providing a bit of an escape from whatever is affecting the team internally, Tang said, "I think the brotherhood, the fact that they get to be with each other and support each other and have a chance to be on the floor and not think about what’s going on and just play the game of basketball that’s real good."
Kansas State employs two mental health professionals who are available to speak with players about various topics.
"We're blessed to be able to provide that kind of service to our players," Tang said. "Our staff and our team take advantage of it. Just consistently trying to make sure that our guys are doing well away from basketball because that’s more important than whether they are putting the ball in the hole or not."