STILLWATER, Okla. -- On Saturday, Kansas State notched its first road of the season win since beating Baylor 97-95 in overtime. The Wildcats were led by 22 points from point guard Markquis Nowell in their 73-68 win at Oklahoma State.

"We have some tough dudes,' K-State coach Jerome Tang said. "They believe in each other and are willing to do all the little things to help you execute when you have to do down the stretch. Winning on the road, that, to me, is a sign of a tough team."

Kansas State had lost five consecutive road games in the Big 12 since beating top 25 ranked Texas and Baylor to start league play in January. The worst losses of the five were back-to-back losses at Texas Tech and Oklahoma, two of the worst teams in the conference.

But the Wildcats were able to come back from a second-half deficit that ballooned to as many as eight points when the Cowboys took a 53-45 lead with 12:08 remaining. But Kansas State was able to slowly eat into Oklahoma State's lead by playing stout defense and making timely shots.

Oklahoma State shot just 16 percent from the 3-pointer line in the second half and went just 10-of-26 from the field overall in the final 20 minutes. Kansas State, though, buried 5-of-11 from the perimeter and shot 52 percent from the field as a whole in the second half. Senior transfer Keyontae Johnson scored 10 of the Wildcats' 40 second-half points, which included a 3-pointer to give K-STate a 62-60 advantage with about 6:00 left.

Nowell scored nine points in the second half, including a perfect 4-4 at the free throw line. The senior point guard missed only one of his 10 free throw attempts in the game, but it ended a streak of 32 consecutive makes from the line.

"I'm fortunate for 40 minutes a game to have Markquis Nowell out there," Tang said. "He missed a minute and a half of game time. We're trying to figure out a way to get him rest, but we're fortunate to have him."

Nowell had eight assists on Saturday in Kansas State's win. But he also turned it over seven times. Only one of his seven turnovers resulted in a live ball, though, which helped Kansas State limit Oklahoma State to only four fastbreak points in the game.

Ending the road losing streak comes at a quality time for Kansas State. With just one week left in the regular season, Kansas State only has one more road game -- at West Virginia on Saturday.

Kansas State plays its final home game of the season on Wednesday vs. Oklahoma, so the doors to Bramlage Coliseum -- a place Kansas State has lost just once this season -- will lock. Kansas State then will play in Kansas City in the Big 12 Tournament and in the NCAA Tournament.

"You're not going to have the Octagon of Doom behind you," Tang says, "So you have to be able to win these kinds of games. This is going to help put some confidence in them."